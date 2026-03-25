Cryptocurrency donations will be banned in the UK from today in a bid to tackle hostile foreign state interference from Russia, China and Iran.

And there's a risk of more riots on UK streets if they don't properly defend democracy, ministers were warned by an official review.

Housing and Local Government Secretary, Steve Reed confirmed that he would take forward a number of the recommendations of a stark review to our electoral system, commissioned in the wake of the Nathan Gill scandal.

The former Reform leader in Wales was jailed for ten years for taking bribes from Russia - prompting the PM to order an urgent review into threats to our democracy.

The Prime Minister told MPs the Rycroft review set out the "stark threats posed by illicit finance".

He said: "We will act decisively to protect our democracy.

"That will include a moratorium on all political donations made through cryptocurrencies."

The move will only impact the Reform party, who are the only mainstream political party who accept donations in this way.

He Reed told MPs during a statement in parliament this lunchtime: "This moratorium will remain in place until the Electoral Commission and this Parliament are satisfied there is sufficient regulation in place to ensure full confidence and transparency in donations being made in this way subject to parliamentary approval."

Former permanent secretary, Sir Philip Rycroft has today recommended a string of suggestions for how to beef up our systems and better protect it from malign interference.

But he concluded that he did not think the 2024 election saw foreign interference.

The report said: "This country faces a persistent problem of foreign interests seeking to exert influence on, and to interfere in, our politics.

"Too much of this is malign and seeks to sow distrust and exacerbate divisions in UK society, with the ultimate aim of undermining confidence in our democracy."

The government says it will temporarily pause all donations made through cryptocurrency, after the review said it could be used to funnel donations with no way to work out where or who they came from.

Political parties will have 30 days to return any donations after today - or risk criminal proceedings.

Other recommendations included a cap on foreign donations of up to £300,000, a specialist police unit to look into matters of electoral law, and for all political parties to have a code of conduct to prevent rogue donors.

And donations from big corporations should be capped at their pre-tax profits in the UK to prevent "game-changing" donations, the report also suggested.

Sir Philip said it was impossible to know how much foreign money has "leached" into British politics, and insisted that any action must be seen to be robust by the public.

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