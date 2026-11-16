‘Risky as hell, but so hot’: Jury hears messages in Stockport wife rape trial
The husband received messages from contacts including: 'Turned me on like crazy imagining this nasty stuff we could do to her all without her ever knowing. You been sharing her for long?'
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A man who drugged and raped his wife for over 20 years admitted it was “risky as hell, but the thought of it is so hot”, a jury has heard.
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In September, the victim’s husband pleaded guilty to a string of offences dating from 2004, including rape, sexual assault and administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offence. He has not been identified, to protect his wife's anonymity.
He is expected to give evidence later this month against nine men on trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court over their alleged roles in the offences.
The husband took images and videos of his offending as she lay “out of it” on their bed at the couple’s home in Stockport, Greater Manchester and then shared the footage online, jurors heard.
He began inviting other men to the address where it is claimed that they also sexually abused her, from 2023 onwards at the latest the Crown says.
Read more: Husband who drugged and raped his wife for more than 20 years 'expects to die in prison'
Read more: Dozens of women identified as victims of drug enabled rape after Gisèle Pelicot case
On Monday, prosecutors read out an online conversation in December 2024 between the husband and an individual referred to as Contact BP.
Contact BP messaged: “Hey mate. F****** love the profile and the way you think about her.
“Turned me on like crazy imagining this nasty stuff we could do to her all without her ever knowing. You been sharing her for long?”
The husband replied: “First time a few years ago. Second time recently. Hard to plan. Making sure she is totally out of it not easy.”
Contact BP said: “Yeh I can imagine. Difficult and risky as hell but the thought of it is so hot.”
The husband said: “Yes. Just booze. Would love something else.”
Contact BP said: “Have you been following that French case of the guy letting 100s of guys f*** his wife. Supposed to be a monster, but all I think of it is how hot it is and that I want to do it with wives like yours.”
The husband did not directly respond to the reference to the Gisele Pelicot case.
In a separate online chat with an individual referred to as Contact AZ, the husband asked: “Are you in UK?”
Contact AZ said: “Italy bro but I love your wife. I would like to rape her so bad.”
The husband said: “How easy is it to get drugs in Italy. Difficult in UK.”
Contact AZ said: “Yes I know some suppliers for pills and liquid.”
The husband replied: “Wish I did.”
The court has heard he was arrested in Stockport in October 2025 after undercover journalists in Germany infiltrated a chat group on messaging app Telegram for people interested in sex with someone asleep or unconscious.
Authorities were alerted, and an investigation identified the husband as one of the group users who had shared imagery of sexual abuse of his wife.
A mobile phone was seized from his address, which was found to have one million photographs and videos said to have catalogued the abuse by the husband and other men.
The Crown compared the phone to a “confession booth” which contained the husband’s “darkest secrets”.
He initially took advantage of his wife, asleep or unconscious, through alcohol, the jury has heard.
His internet browsing history between 2014 and 2025 revealed extensive searches for medication and illicit drugs.
The husband, in his 60s, who cannot be identified to protect his wife’s anonymity, will be sentenced at a later date.
Alleged contact offenders, said to have visited the couple’s home to commit sexual offences including rape, are: taxi driver Philip Wild, 59, of Stockport; recruitment agency worker Mohammed Sabir, 28, of Stockport; building supplies employee Jordan Wallace, 31, of Wythenshawe; industrial cleaning firm worker Alan Keelan, 42, from Wythenshawe; retiree Robert Stewart, 70, of Stockport; sheet metal worker Richard Townsend, 38, of Heywood, Greater Manchester; and senior paramedic Jonathan Kirk, 43, of Stockport.
The Crown say non-contact offenders, who “hid behind a screen” as they allegedly conspired to administer substances to the wife and for her to be raped, are self-employed mechanic Daniel Rayner, 42, of Whitstable, Kent, and kitchen firm sales rep David Graves, 60, from Ilkeston, Derbyshire.
The prosecution says the defendants knew the wife was not a willing participant, was not consenting, and they did not reasonably believe she was consenting.
All nine defendants deny the allegations between 2015 and 2025.