The husband received messages from contacts including: 'Turned me on like crazy imagining this nasty stuff we could do to her all without her ever knowing. You been sharing her for long?'

He is expected to give evidence later this month against nine men on trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court over their alleged roles in the offences. Picture: Russell Hart/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

A man who drugged and raped his wife for over 20 years admitted it was “risky as hell, but the thought of it is so hot”, a jury has heard.

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Jordan Wallace outside Minshull Street Crown Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The nine defendants on trial are: – Robert Stewart, 70, of Stockport, who denies rape, conspiracy to rape, conspiracy to administer a substance with intent; – David Graves, 60, of Ilkeston, Derbyshire, who denies conspiracy to rape, conspiracy to assault by penetration and conspiracy to administer a substance with intent; – Philip Wild, 59, of Stockport, who denies sexual assault, attempted rape, assault by penetration and conspiracy to rape; – Daniel Rayner, 42, of Whitstable, Kent, who denies conspiracy to rape, conspiracy to assault by penetration and conspiracy to administer a substance with intent; – Mohammed Sabir, 28, of Stockport, who denies rape and conspiracy to rape; – Jordan Wallace, 31, of Wythenshawe, who denies rape and attempted rape; – Alan Keelan, 42, of Wythenshawe, who denies attempted rape and assault by penetration; – Richard Townsend, 38, of Heywood, Greater Manchester, who denies assault by penetration; – Jonathan Kirk, 43, of Stockport, who denies rape and conspiracy to rape.

Graham Brougham, 74, of Northwich, Cheshire, has pleaded guilty to rape and conspiracy to rape. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

On Monday, prosecutors read out an online conversation in December 2024 between the husband and an individual referred to as Contact BP. Contact BP messaged: “Hey mate. F****** love the profile and the way you think about her. “Turned me on like crazy imagining this nasty stuff we could do to her all without her ever knowing. You been sharing her for long?” The husband replied: “First time a few years ago. Second time recently. Hard to plan. Making sure she is totally out of it not easy.” Contact BP said: “Yeh I can imagine. Difficult and risky as hell but the thought of it is so hot.” The husband said: “Yes. Just booze. Would love something else.”

The husband received messages referencing the Gisele Pelicot case. Picture: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty

Contact BP said: “Have you been following that French case of the guy letting 100s of guys f*** his wife. Supposed to be a monster, but all I think of it is how hot it is and that I want to do it with wives like yours.” The husband did not directly respond to the reference to the Gisele Pelicot case. In a separate online chat with an individual referred to as Contact AZ, the husband asked: “Are you in UK?” Contact AZ said: “Italy bro but I love your wife. I would like to rape her so bad.” The husband said: “How easy is it to get drugs in Italy. Difficult in UK.” Contact AZ said: “Yes I know some suppliers for pills and liquid.” The husband replied: “Wish I did.” The court has heard he was arrested in Stockport in October 2025 after undercover journalists in Germany infiltrated a chat group on messaging app Telegram for people interested in sex with someone asleep or unconscious. Authorities were alerted, and an investigation identified the husband as one of the group users who had shared imagery of sexual abuse of his wife.

A mobile phone was seized from his address, which was found to have one million photographs and videos said to have catalogued the abuse by the husband and other men. The Crown compared the phone to a “confession booth” which contained the husband’s “darkest secrets”. He initially took advantage of his wife, asleep or unconscious, through alcohol, the jury has heard. His internet browsing history between 2014 and 2025 revealed extensive searches for medication and illicit drugs. The husband, in his 60s, who cannot be identified to protect his wife’s anonymity, will be sentenced at a later date. Alleged contact offenders, said to have visited the couple’s home to commit sexual offences including rape, are: taxi driver Philip Wild, 59, of Stockport; recruitment agency worker Mohammed Sabir, 28, of Stockport; building supplies employee Jordan Wallace, 31, of Wythenshawe; industrial cleaning firm worker Alan Keelan, 42, from Wythenshawe; retiree Robert Stewart, 70, of Stockport; sheet metal worker Richard Townsend, 38, of Heywood, Greater Manchester; and senior paramedic Jonathan Kirk, 43, of Stockport.