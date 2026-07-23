Actor Iain Robertson has been sentenced to nine years in jail for raping one woman and assaulting two others.

The 45-year-old raped one of the women some time between 2018 and 2019, and also sexually assaulted her on another occasion.

The former River City star was convicted last month of a total of five offences against three women between 2004 and 2019.

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He subjected the other women to abuses including shouting, swearing, threats of violence, persistent messaging and monitoring of their movements.

He falsely told the friends of one victim that she was mentally unstable, let himself into her home without her knowledge or consent, and threatening to self-harm.

On one occasion he poured a bottle of wine over one of his victims.

Sentencing Robertson at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, judge Lady Drummond told him his offending had involved “violence, coercion, intimidation, and sexual abuse”.

“None of this was isolated behaviour,” she told him.

“It formed part of a pattern of conduct carried out by you to exert power and control over these women and to make them fearful and distressed.”

She told him rape and sexual assault are “violations of a person’s bodily integrity”, and that the effects can be “long-lasting and life-changing”.

She continued: “The complainers describe in their victim impact statements, vividly, the lasting psychological harm of your not only sexual offending but domestic offending on them, they suffer anxiety, fear, flashbacks, and difficulties with trust.

“The impact has affected their relationships, their confidence, and their sense of safety.”

She acknowledged Robertson’s history of “alcohol misuse” and adverse childhood experiences, but said given the seriousness of his offending only a custodial sentence would be appropriate.

She said: “I consider the sentence I am about to impose to be no more severe than is necessary to protect the public, to punish you for your offending, to mark the court’s condemnation of your conduct, to recognise the harm caused to the victims, and provide an opportunity for your rehabilitation.”

She sentenced him to nine years in prison plus a three-year extension period, during which he will be closely monitored.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register and given a non-harassment order.

Robertson, who was attending the hearing via videolink dressed in a blue top, showed no reaction as the sentence was handed down.

Earlier, Robertson’s lawyer, Gary Allan KC, said revelations about his client’s criminality have already had “the most profound impact” on him since they emerged in 2023.

He said despite having achieved “significant success” as an actor in the past, Robertson has found himself “closed out” of the only profession he has known.

“Whether he will be able to re-join the profession on his eventual release is unknown, but his own view is that it is unlikely,” Mr Allan said.

Procurator Fiscal Faye Cook said: “Iain Robertson held a high-profile position through his career but, in private, he assaulted and abused females who trusted him.

“This has caused lasting damage to the lives of people who thought they were safe around him.

“Prosecutors from COPFS were able to show his criminal behaviour carried on over a period of many years and involved a number of women.

“We are grateful that these women were ready to speak out. It is through their testimony that Robertson was brought to justice.

“To anyone experiencing similar offending, please come forward and report it. COPFS will do all that we can to hold abusers to account while supporting those affected.”

Detective Inspector Lyndsay Laird said: “Robertson subjected the victims to years of horrific abuse, causing lasting trauma and having a profound impact on their lives.

“Violence and abuse of any kind have no place in society and we remain committed to supporting victims and bringing those responsible to justice.

“I would encourage anyone who has experienced sexual abuse or violence to report it to police. Every report will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.”