The police chief admitted that the current laws were "frustrating" and backed an independent review on the current public order and hate crime legislation

The “from the river to the sea” chant has been frequently heard and displayed at pro-Palestine demonstrations. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Met Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley admitted he was frustrated that his officers cannot arrest pro-Palestine supporters who chant "from the river to the sea".

Speaking to Nick Ferrari during a phone-in on LBC, Sir Mark said the slogan came "close to the legal line", but did not surpass any thresholds for the Met to detain anyone. He admitted that the current laws were "frustrating" and backed an independent review on the current public order and hate crime legislation, which was launched this week.

Sir Mark said demonstrations were a major factor in “driving polarisation and anger in the UK”. Picture: Alamy

"Some of these laws were written in the 1980s for a whole different purpose. We are applying them to full effect today," Sir Mark said. "That's not to say that's how I would like it to be. But those are the rules at the moment. It's really frustrating to be using law that is quite old. Parliament has created laws which are actually quite vague and difficult." The “from the river to the sea” chant has been frequently heard and displayed at pro-Palestine demonstrations. Written in full, it says: "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free." The slogan is open to an array of interpretations, as it references the land between the Jordan River, which borders eastern Israel and the Mediterranean Sea to the west. Some believe the phrase is a rejection of Israel and signifies a genocidal intent of the Jewish people. But others argue it expresses a desire for a state in which Palestinians can live as free citizens. This ambiguity is what stops police from arresting or charging demonstrators, Sir Mark said.