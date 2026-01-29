"I'm absolutely delighted," Mr Flatley said

By Alice Padgett

Michael Flatley has said he'll be "calling his dancers", as a legal order blocking him from engaging with the Lord Of The Dance production was overturned by a court in Belfast.

At the Chancery Court in the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday, Mr Justice Simpson discharged a temporary injunction that had been secured against the dancer and choreographer. Switzer Consulting took legal action in a civil case against Flatley for alleged breach of contract, relating to an agreement the firm says was reached to allow it to run the dance shows. The Irish traditional dancer and choreographer found international fame performing Riverdance in 1994, before going on to create the stage show The Lord Of The Dance. Read More: Riverdance star Michael Flatley to make bid for Irish presidency

The production's 30th anniversary tour is due to play in Dublin's 3 Arena next week on February 5, continuing in 2026 across Europe and the US. Speaking outside the court after the judgment on Thursday, Flatley blessed himself as he said: "I'd just like to say thank God, I'm delighted with the judge's decision today. "I won't be in the car 10 seconds and I'll be calling all my dancers, all of the cast and crew. "All their families have flown in and we're going to lift the roof on Thursday.

"This will be the greatest version of this show that you will ever see. "I'm absolutely delighted." Asked if he was back in control of the production, Flatley said: "Yes, 100%."

