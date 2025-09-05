Full details of RMT’s pay and working hours demands revealed - as six-day Tube meltdown looms. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Commuters in London are facing severe disruption after unions insisted this weekend's proposed Tube strike 'remains on' amid a bitter fallout over pay and working conditions.

The proposed walkout will affect almost the entire transport network across the capital over seven days, which is set to cost the hospitality sector £110 million. Tube lines will effectively shut down as different parts of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union membership walk out on different days. London Underground and Docklands Light Railway services will be heavily disrupted during the strikes, as the RMT says it has been forced into taking the action. Here, we take a look at how the strikes will affect passengers, and what the union is demanding on behalf of tube workers. Read more: Judgement day for Rayner? Deputy PM could be dismissed as early as today as verdict on tax affairs looms

A view at the underground station in London, Great Britain on July 9, 2025.

When are the strikes and which lines are affected? From Friday September 5 until Thursday September 11, underground services will be severely disrupted with little to no service across most lines. Any services that run between Monday September 8 and Thursday will start later than usual, with no service before 8am. The Bakerloo, Central, Circle, District, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee, Metropolitan, Northern, Piccadilly, Victoria and Waterloo & City lines will all be affected by the strikes. A separate dispute on the Docklands Light Railway will mean the DLR also won't run on Tuesday and Thursday. Ruslip depot operational managers will strike from 6pm on September 5 to 5.59pm on September 6 over pay. This leaves just the Elizabeth Line and Overground line still operating as normal - but passengers are warned that these lines will be busier than usual.

A South Western Railways train leaves Waterloo Station during industrial action.

Why is RMT striking? The walkout comes after management ‘refused to engage seriously’ with union demands, as the RMT accused managers of "failing to honour previous agreements made with staff". The RMT is the largest specialist transport union in the country, representing around 10,400 tube workers. They claim that management’s ‘dismissive’ approach has “fuelled widespread anger and distrust among the workforce”. Speaking exclusively with LBC, a spokesperson for the union insisted it continues its attempts to 'break the impasse' but that deals 'have been rejected so far'. A spokesperson for TfL said: "We regularly meet with our trade unions to discuss any concerns that they may have, and we recently met with the RMT to discuss some specific points. "We are committed to ensuring our colleagues are treated fairly and, as well as offering a 3.4 per cent pay increase in our ongoing pay discussions, we have made progress on a number of commitments we have made previously. But an RMT spokesperson told LBC: "The public statements from TfL have been disappointing and intransigent. "We are seeking a revised offer which addresses our members concerns about pay conditions and agreements. "Overtures have been made by RMT to break the impasse but have been rejected so far. "Meanwhile, the strikes remain on," they added.

Eddie Dempsey, general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).