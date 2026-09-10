RNLI reviews security after volunteers' personal details leaked online
It comes after some members of the search and rescue organisation had their names and photos leaked online and were called "traitors" for carrying around 140 migrants intercepted off the Isle of Wight to land
The RNLI has launched a security review after volunteers and staff were targeted by anti-migrant protestors in Dover and Portsmouth.
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Members have been encouraged to avoid wearing RNLI branded uniform in certain circumstances while on duty.
Volunteers at the charity, which relies on donations from the public, were told to shut shops or lifeboat stations for the day if they do not feel safe.
It comes after some members of the search and rescue organisation had their names and photos leaked online and were called "traitors" for carrying around 140 migrants intercepted off the Isle of Wight to land.
Protests erupted in Portsmouth in response to the arrival of the mega-dinghy at Eastney, in Langstone Harbour on Sunday.
Read more: UK strikes intelligence deal with Belgium to halt Channel small boat crossings
Read more: Abusing RNLI volunteers 'wholly unacceptable', charity boss says after boats were blocked from bringing migrants ashore
RNLI chief executive Peter Sparkes condemned the abuse as “wholly unacceptable in a civilised society”.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr Sparkes said: “Recent events have generated deliberate misinformation and a misunderstanding about the RNLI – our purpose, our tasking, and particularly our lifesaving work in the Channel.
“The RNLI’s people represent the very best in our society; they selflessly give up their time to keep others safe.
“Yet they and their families are being threatened by those who would hide behind a balaclava or a keyboard.
“Their action, in contrast, is wholly unacceptable in a civilised society."
An investigation is being carried out by Sussex Police to determine whether any criminal offences were committed.
Digital Secretary Lisa Nandy said she has spoken with tech firms about how RNLI staff and volunteers have been treated online.
After the names, addresses and photographs of RNLI volunteers were reportedly shared online, Ms Nandy told the Commons: “I have had an initial discussion with some of the tech companies about this.”
She later added: “It is something that the Government is concerned about (and) I’m personally concerned about.”