The RNLI has launched a security review after volunteers and staff were targeted by anti-migrant protestors in Dover and Portsmouth.

Members have been encouraged to avoid wearing RNLI branded uniform in certain circumstances while on duty.

Volunteers at the charity, which relies on donations from the public, were told to shut shops or lifeboat stations for the day if they do not feel safe.

It comes after some members of the search and rescue organisation had their names and photos leaked online and were called "traitors" for carrying around 140 migrants intercepted off the Isle of Wight to land.

Protests erupted in Portsmouth in response to the arrival of the mega-dinghy at Eastney, in Langstone Harbour on Sunday.

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