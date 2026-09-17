The RNLI has paused its services in Portsmouth in the wake of abuse of its volunteers after anti-migrant protests.

The charity’s volunteers have been targeted for helping migrants at sea, with footage posted on social media showing them described as “traitors”, after bringing a dinghy to safety in the Hampshire port city.

An RNLI spokesman said the Portsmouth Lifeboat Station has been “temporarily off service” since September 10.

“We hope to have the lifeboat station back on service as soon as possible.

“Search and rescue cover continues to be provided through established contingency arrangements, including flank RNLI stations and other declared assets."

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