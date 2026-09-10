The RNLI has been accused by prominent politicians of acting as a “taxi service”, and some volunteers have faced abuse online.

Roads were blocked by hundreds of protestors to block the migrants from being transferred to Dover for processing. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The RNLI has advised volunteers to consider taking off their badges in public to avoid being targeted by activists opposing the organisation’s role in rescuing migrants on a mega-dinghy at the weekend.

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The RNLI has been the target of anti-migrant protestors. Picture: Getty

Volunteers have been advised to avoid wearing badges or clothing with RNLI logos on in public. They have also been encouraged to challenge anyone not wearing ID at a lifeboat station, as well as consider removing themselves from interactions with members of the public if they feel uncomfortable. RNLI staff have been told by chiefs that they can close lifeboat stations if they feel it is unsafe for them to keep them open. Since the mega-dinghy was rescued on the weekend, the RNLI has faced political backlash, including from Reform UK’s Suella Braverman. Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the charity’s vice-president, accused Braverman of “missing the point” after she urged every British port to refuse what she branded the “RNLI taxi service entry”. Mr Sparkes maintained that volunteers worked to save lives at sea irrespective of who they were, and added that any abuse of them was “wholly unacceptable in a civilised society”.

The RNLI says it is reviewing its security processes to ensure the safety of volunteers. Picture: Alamy