US Representative wants King Charles to be made to answer questions about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Ro Khanna speaks to the media. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

King Charles will not be welcomed by all on his proposed trip to the US, with at least one representatives thinking the monarch has questions to answer over the Epstein Files.

While the King has not been mentioned within the files relating to investigations into the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, Charles III has stripped his brother Andrew of his titles due to his association. The King is set to be visiting the US next month with Queen Camilla, although the visit is not altogether popular with those who feel that ties should not be strengthened with Donald Trump after the president criticised Sir Keir Starmer. Congressman Ro Khanna, however, wants Charles to use the trip to answer questions about what he knew about Andrew’s friendship with the sex offender.

Charles and Andrew last year: The King is set to visit the US in April. Picture: Alamy

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has denied allegations made by Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre that the former Duke of York had sex with her three times. He was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office and was later released under investigation. Mr Khanna said: "I think this is the most vulnerable the British monarchy has ever been. They ought to ask the King and Queen questions and maybe this will be the end of the monarchy." But who is Ro Khanna and why is he challenging the monarchy from the US? Who is Ro Khanna?

Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie speak with reporters after viewing unredacted Epstein files at a Department of Justice office building in Washington, on Feb. 9, 2026. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images). Picture: Alamy

Rohit “Ro” Khanna, 49, is a Democratic Congressman, a House of Representatives member for California, who has been a figure in US politics for the best part of the past decade. While in office, Mr Khanna, who is a Hindu, of Indian heritage and has two children with his wife Ritu, has supported environmental and social justice campaigns. His name, however, has become known in the UK for his work in, alongside Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, pushing forward the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which led to the vast trove of documents being released. Andrew has featured heavily within the files, while other well-known names such as Bill Gates, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were also shown to have ties to Epstein. There is no suggestion that royals beyond Andrew and his ex wife Sarah Ferguson had any dealings with Epstein, but Mr Khanna is incensed that he should be put on the spot. "The King has to answer what he knew, what he knew about Andrew, and just stripping Andrew of a title is not enough,” he added.

Ro Khanna is an Indian-American . Picture: Alamy