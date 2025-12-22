A man has been jailed after he launched a foul-mouthed tirade at a woman walking her dog, one year after he was filmed screaming at another woman in a car.

Things escalated and he began to shout at members of the public, telling one: "Shut the f*** up or I'll kick you up the a***."

He was riding his bike along the promenade when he rode into the woman's dog, which was off its lead, prompting her to shout at him.

Abbot then got into another confrontation where he displayed "extreme" rage in December 2024 with a woman who was walking with her newborn baby and her dog on Alum Chine beach in Bournemouth, Dorset.

He was handed the suspended sentence in May 2024 after the incident in 2023, where he was filmed screaming at a woman in a Tesco car park after she beeped at him for pulling out in front of her.

62-year-old Paul Abbot has been jailed for six weeks after he was found to have breached a suspended jail sentence given to him following an incident in August 2023.

He had been ordered to attend an anger management course after the 2023 incident.

District Judge Orla Austin said: "This is another episode of rage taken out on the public.

"I'd like to know why he feels entitled to tell members of the public to shut the f*** up and shout and enrage at them."

A passerby recorded the incident, Abbott can be heard shouting: "Shut the f*** up or I'll kick you up the a***. F*** off, p****!"

He started to cycle away, but, he soon climbed off his bike again to shout at a couple who had stopped to help.

In another clip he can be heard saying: "There was a woman with about five dogs running all over the place."

When a man tries to respond to him, Abbott starts shouting: "I'm not f***ing finished!"

The man tells him he should look where he is going, which prompts Abbott to scream: "Shut the f*** up you p****, if you want a kick up the a*** you're going the right way about it."

He can be heard adding: "What you going to do about it, you weed?"

Abbott pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause fear, distress or alarm.

Judge Austin said: "It was an extreme example of rage which had a significant impact on the victim, that's why a suspended sentence was imposed, on the terms of you not committing any further offending.

"While I understand in relation to rehabilitation you have done well, what's happened here in December 2024, some months after your suspended sentence.

"You are disqualified from driving, you're now cycling and at the promenade you come into contact with members of the public.

"There were children present - the complainant who was walking her newborn baby with her dog and another lady filming.

"You were very angry, shouting "shut the f*** up". You're shouting and swearing, causing people considerable concern in terms of whether they were going to be assaulted.

"I accept you have completed anger management and I also accept the new offence could not attract a custodial sentence, nonetheless given the time of that episode and the degree of similarity I do activate the suspended sentence.

"It is very regrettable to arrive in this position, but here we are. I will not have you abusing and frightening members of the public in this way."