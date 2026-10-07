Sir Kevin has completed seven running challenges inspired by former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow, who died in 2024 after living with MND

Sir Kevin Sinfield was recognised for his services to rugby league, rugby union and the MND community. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Sir Kevin Sinfield said his late friend Rob Burrow would be “laughing” but “enormously proud” to see him receive a knighthood.

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The England rugby union coach and motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner was one of 60 people to receive honours from the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. Former England rugby league captain Sinfield, who has so far raised more than £11 million for charity, received a knighthood for his services to the MND community, as well as for services to rugby league and union. Sinfield said he was “massively humbled by the whole experience” and “very proud to accept it on behalf of the MND community and their families”. The 46-year-old said William, who presented Sinfield and Burrow with their CBEs at Headingley Stadium in 2024, had been “fantastically supportive” of their campaign. Read more: Messi signs off in tears as he ends 21 year career with one last Argentina masterclass Read more: Andrew ‘accuses police of taking personal items’ in searches of his home

Sir Kevin Sinfield after he was made a Knight Bachelor. Picture: Alamy

He told reporters: “I think he champions pulling communities together and I have seen how the MND community have come together on the back of Rob’s diagnosis and several other high-profile sportspeople over the last six or seven years. “So his support and obviously Princess Catherine’s as well, they’ve been wonderful and bring a real credibility to what we’re trying to do.” Sinfield was surprised by the Prince and Princess of Wales last week as he completed the last of his 7 in 7 running challenges (completing an ultra-marathon every day for seven days), inspired by his Leeds Rhinos teammate Burrow, who died in 2024 after living with MND for four-and-a-half years. Asked how Burrow would have felt to see him receiving a knighthood, Sinfield said: “I think he’d be laughing. “I think he’d be enormously proud of the support behind a campaign that he started and we continue in his name.

Sir Kevin Sinfield on day 7 of the 7 in 7 challenge. Picture: Alamy

“I think he’d be really proud of it, the support and the way people got behind what we tried to do, especially Prince William and Princess Catherine, and several other high-profile figures across the UK and the world. “On behalf of all the MND families, Rob would just be delighted at how we’ve pulled together.” Sinfield said he would now like to plan a run in Australia and New Zealand next year and “ensure that collaboration is taking place between nations that are working incredibly hard to try and find a cure and to look after families better”. He said the reaction from the MND community to his knighthood had been “wonderful”.

Sir Kevin Sinfield said his late friend Rob Burrow would be “laughing” but “enormously proud” to see him receive a knighthood. Picture: Alamy

He added: “I felt very fortunate to have connected with a lot of families who are going through some real challenging times, yet still continue to be at the roadside or stopping me in the street for a chat to share their story. “So I feel incredibly fortunate to be here today accepting this on their behalf.” He said he had not got used to the title “Sir Kevin” yet, adding: “I don’t think I ever will. “It’s really nice, but every time I hear that, I go straight back why we started, and it was a run for a mate, with some mates, and that’ll never change, what we’ve been doing this last six or seven years.”

Alistair Brownlee after being made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy