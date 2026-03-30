Geoff helped raise thousands of pounds for MND awareness after Rob's death in 2024

Geoff Burrow passed away aged 74. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Tributes have been paid to Rob Burrow's dad Geoff who has died at the age of 74.

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Leeds Rhinos, where legendary player Rob spent his career, announced the news on Monday and paid tribute to Geoff's "tireless" campaigning for Motor Neurone Disease. He died following a "period of ill health," the club confirmed. Writing on social media, they said: "It is with deep sadness that the club has learnt of the passing of Geoff Burrow, the father of Rob Burrow. Read more: Rob Burrow's wife reveals heartbreaking moment she knew rugby league star 'couldn't go on' with MND struggle Read more: William praises ‘incredible’ Kevin Sinfield as he nears finish of ultramarathons

Robert Burrow with father Geoff Burrow, wife Lindsey and mother Irene after he was made an MBE. Picture: Alamy

"Our deepest condolences go to Geoff’s wife Irene and the whole Burrow family at this time. May he rest in peace." Geoff's son Rob, 41, died in 2024 after a lengthy battle with MND. The Leeds legend spent his final years campaigning for MND and alongside former teammate Kevin Sinfield who underwent numerous mammoth physical challenges, raised around £15 million. The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) was opened at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds, almost 18 months after his death. The centre was the dream of Burrow and his consultant, Dr Agam Jung, and became the first purpose-built centre dedicated entirely to MND care, research, education and holistic support in the UK. Geoff tirelessly campaigned after his son's death and his work helped see the vision for the centre come to life. Speaking after its opening, Geoff said: "Thanks to all the people who raised money.

It is with deep sadness that the club has learnt of the passing of Geoff Burrow, the father of Rob Burrow. Our deepest condolences go to Geoff's wife Irene and the whole Burrow family at this time. May he rest in peacehttps://t.co/G9fjrLj99F pic.twitter.com/nDBUpLDac5 — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) March 30, 2026

"It's not just for MND sufferers and their families, but for all the staff. The staff are marvellous, they're angels." Geoff and wife Irene helped look after their three grandchildren to allow Rob's wife Lindsey to continue her role as an NHS physio. Speaking after Rob's passing, Geoff said: "We made sure he ended his journey on his conditions, we didn’t want any suffering, it was very peaceful. "He was in hospital. He smiled, we got sad and he gave us the look, you know 'pack it in smile' and what have you and we did our best."

Rub Burrow with Kevin Sinfield. Picture: Getty