The building work has been completed less than 18 months after Burrow died in June 2024

More than 17,000 donors have contributed so far to the centre and patients. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) has been hailed as a "transformative moment in care" for everyone affected by the disease as it is officially opened.

The centre at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds was the dream of the late rugby league star Burrow and his consultant, Dr Agam Jung and is the first purpose-built centre dedicated entirely to MND care, research, education and holistic support in the UK. Rugby players Lewis Moody and Doddie Weir have also been diagnosed with the condition, which impacts the brain and the nerves. The centre, which opens on Monday, has been made possible thanks to a £6.8 million fundraising campaign, led by Leeds Hospitals Charity and supported by Burrow's friend and former Leeds Rhinos teammate Kevin Sinfield. More than 17,000 donors have contributed so far to the centre and patients, their families, clinical specialists and the wider MND community have all been involved in its design. Read More: Radiographers sound alarm over high street baby scans

Today marks the official opening of The Rob Burrow Centre for MND — a beacon of hope, compassion & innovation for all affected by the disease.

A huge thank you to everyone who has played their part in raising the money to make Rob's dream a reality.

The building work has been completed less than 18 months after Burrow died in June 2024. Dr Jung, who is consultant neurologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and director of the centre, said it is born from Burrow's determination to create a place that treats patients as people, not conditions. He said: "It has been five years since the germination of the idea to build this centre - a legacy of Rob's strength, his family's support, and the compassion of an entire community. "I'm so grateful to so many people who have worked together to make this dream a reality. "I was very pleased when Rob fully embraced the Leeds MND Service ethos of 'Living in the Now'. "He wanted to leave a legacy for people to be able to do so, and this has spread across the MND community. "All of us who work in this incredible new centre will focus on providing the very best care and community for families and patients to do just that." Chief executive of Leeds Hospitals Charity, Esther Wakeman, said: "When we launched the fundraising appeal with Dr Jung and the Burrow family in September 2021, we could have never imagined the outpouring of support it would receive, from right across the country.

Tributes to Rob Burrow outside Seacroft Hospital in Leeds, where the centre was built. Picture: Alamy