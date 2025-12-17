The iconic director of When Harry Met Sally and his photographer wife died at home on Sunday

The pair, who died on Sunday, were determined to have died due to "multiple sharp force injuries". Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele have had their cause of death formally revealed by an LA coroner.

This follows their son Nick being charged with their murder in LA on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

He is accused of the double murder of his film director father and his photographer mother who were found dead at their Hollywood mansion on Sunday. He made a brief first appearance at Los Angeles Superior Court, from behind a glass screen, where no pleas were entered. The hearing was initially scheduled for Tuesday, but his high-profile lawyer Alan Jackson said the defendant was not medically cleared to travel to court.

The couple were discovered after their daughter, Romy, had been called to the home by a massage therapist and seen her father's body before fleeing. Picture: Getty