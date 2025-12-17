Rob and Michele Reiner's cause of death revealed after son Nick was charged with their murders
The iconic director of When Harry Met Sally and his photographer wife died at home on Sunday
Rob Reiner and his wife Michele have had their cause of death formally revealed by an LA coroner.
The pair, who died on Sunday, were determined to have died due to "multiple sharp force injuries", according to the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.
The medical examiner also ruled both of their deaths as a homicide.
This follows their son Nick being charged with their murder in LA on Wednesday.
Nick, 32, was formally charged while wearing an anti-suicide vest earlier today - and will enter a plea on January 7.
He is accused of the double murder of his film director father and his photographer mother who were found dead at their Hollywood mansion on Sunday.
He made a brief first appearance at Los Angeles Superior Court, from behind a glass screen, where no pleas were entered.
The hearing was initially scheduled for Tuesday, but his high-profile lawyer Alan Jackson said the defendant was not medically cleared to travel to court.
Nick was later arrested after reportedly been turned in by his sister, who said a "family member should be a suspect because they are dangerous."
She had been called to the home by a massage therapist and seen her father's body before fleeing.
Romy Reiner was later informed of her mother's death by paramedics who were called to the scene, according to the New York Times.
The LA district attorney confirmed he has been been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty, and is due to appear in court on Wednesday.
Photos of his arrest show him being pushed in front of a squad car as he was apprehended by LAPD's robbery homicide division and US Marshals.
He had allegedly checked into the Pierside Santa Monica hotel at 4am, where staff reportedly discovered a shower “full of blood”, a trail leading off of his bed, and the window covered up by bedsheets.
A motive for the deaths remains unclear as authorities announced on Tuesday that there was no indication that Nick was under the influence of any drugs at the time.