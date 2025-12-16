The LAPD has named 32-year-old Nick Reiner as the person responsible for the deaths of the veteran director and his wife

Nick Reiner, the son of Rob Reiner, is 'responsible for his parents' deaths', the Los Angeles Police Department say. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett and Chay Quinn

Nick Reiner, the son of Rob Reiner, is 'responsible for his parents' deaths', the Los Angeles Police Department say after the director and his wife Michele were found dead in their home.

Rob, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 68, (both pictured) were found dead on Sunday in their sprawling $13.5 million mansion. Picture: Getty

Nick is the middle son of the deceased couple's three children together and had been working as a screenwriter. He had co-written the screenplay for the 2016 film "Being Charlie", which his father directed. The film, about a drug-addicted teenager, was loosely based on his own addiction struggles. Nick has has rarely been seen publicly since he opened up about his struggles with drug addiction in 2016. The Reiner couple were discovered by daughter, Romy, who reportedly told police that a family member "should be a suspect because they are dangerous". Police were called to the six-bedroom home just after 3:30pm on Sunday before the pair's deaths were confirmed by a family spokesperson.

Nick is the middle son of the deceased couple's three children together and had been working as a screenwriter. . Picture: Getty

They said in a short statement: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time." Reiner is known for directing several iconic films, including When Harry Met Sally, This is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, Stand By Me, Misery and A Few Good Men. In the wake of his deaths, tributes to the director poured in from across the entertainment industry. US actor James Woods said he and Reiner had been friends since they made 1996 thriller Ghosts Of Mississippi together. In an online post, he said: “The studio didn’t think I was old enough to do the part, but Rob fought for me. “Political differences never stood in the way of our love and respect for each other. I am devastated by this terrible event.”

In the wake of his deaths, tributes to the director poured in from across the entertainment industry. Picture: Getty