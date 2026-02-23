Director Rob Reiner and his son Nick Reiner. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Nick Reiner, the son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner, has pleaded not guilty to killing his parents.

Rob, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found dead in December at their home in Los Angeles. The couple had reportedly their throats slit following an argument. They were discovered by daughter, Romy, in their sprawling $13.5million mansion in the Brentwood area. Nick was quickly arrested in connection with their deaths.

Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner. Picture: Getty

Today, Nick Reiner, 32, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom wearing a brown jail jumpsuit. Prosecutors allege he fatally stabbed his parents inside a bedroom of their home before fleeing. He will next appear in court on April 29.

The son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, Rob Reiner has been married to photographer Michele Singer Reiner since 1989. The two met while he was directing When Harry Met Sally and have three children together. Reiner was previously married to actor-director Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981 and he adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner. His father, comedy legend Carl Reiner, died in 2020 at age 98 and Marshall died in 2018.

American actor, director, producer, writer, and political activist Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner arrive at the Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles. Picture: Alamy

The family previously said in a short statement: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Flowers are left on Hollywood Boulevard in remembrance of Rob Reiner. Picture: Alamy