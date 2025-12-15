The legendary actor and director was found dead alongside his wife at their California home on Sunday afternoon

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer were found dead on Sunday afternoon and allegedly had their throats slit. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife allegedly had their throats cut following a heated argument with a family member.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

News crews gather near Rob Reiner's residence in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Picture: Alamy

Their daughter reportedly told police that a family member "should be a suspect because they are dangerous", according to TMZ. The catalyst for the alleged argument is currently under investigation by LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division. Captain Mike Bland with the Los Angeles Police Department said detectives with the Robbery Homicide Division were investigating an "apparent homicide" at Reiner's home. Officers are speaking to their son Nick about the horror stabbing, according to sources who have spoken with the family. Nick, who reportedly lives in LA, has rarely been seen publicly since he opened up about his struggles with drug addiction in 2016. No arrests have been made or charges bought against any individuals so far.

Officers are reportedly treating the couple's son as a "person of interest.". Picture: Alamy

Police were called to the six-bedroom home just after 3:30pm on Sunday before the pair's deaths were confirmed by a family spokesperson. They said in a short statement: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time." The couple, who shared three children together, first met while Reiner was directing When Harry Met Sally and been married since 1989. Reiner was previously married to actor-director Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981 and he adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner. His father, comedy legend Carl Reiner, died in 2020 at age 98 and Marshall died in 2018.

Police are investigating the deaths as double homicide. Picture: Getty