Nick Reiner was arrested after allegedly leaving a trail of blood leading to a Los Angeles hotel

LA police have released photos of Nick Reiner's arrest. Picture: LAPD/Getty

By Jacob Paul

Rob Reiner’s daughter allegedly turned her brother Nick into the police after finding the bodies of her legendary director father and his wife in their Hollywood mansion.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Romy Reiner, 28, reportedly visited the $13.5million Brentwood home to check on her 78-year-old father and 70-year-old mother Michele after their masseuse said they never answered the door at around 2pm Sunday. Upon her arrival, she allegedly made the grim discovery, finding her parents' bodies with their throats slit. She then reportedly informed police that a family member ”should be a suspect”, describing them as “dangerous”, according to the Daily Mail. Nick Reiner, who has a known history of drug abuse and mental health problems, was detained by police on Sunday night local time. Dramatic photos of his arrest show him being pushed in front of a squad car as he was apprehended by LAPD’s robbery homicide division and US Marshals. He had allegedly checked into the Pierside Santa Monica hotel at 4am, where staff reportedly discovered a shower “full of blood”, a trail leading off of his bed, and the window covered up by bedsheets. Read more: Rob Reiner's son Nick 'was disruptive at Conan O'Brien party' night before parents' murders - as police say he's the killer Read more: Rob Reiner's son Nick 'responsible for parents' deaths', police say as celebrities pay tribute to slain director and wife

Officers surrounded him as he was brought to the ground. Picture: LAPD

Witnesses said Nick looked '”tweaked out” when he arrived, adding that he never checked out, TMZ reports. Police said on Monday Nick was responsible for the death of his parents. Los Angeles Police Department's (LAPD) Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) said in a statement on Monday night: "As a result of the initial investigation, it was determined that the Reiners were the victims of homicide. "The investigation further revealed that Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Robert and Michele Reiner, was responsible for their deaths. Nick Reiner was located and arrested at approximately 9:15 p.m." The force added: "He was booked for murder and remains in custody with no bail, under Booking Number 7144668."

Nick was seen being pushed up against a squad car. Picture: LAPD

Nick had joined his parents at a party hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien the previous night - where they reportedly had an intense argument. The couple were reportedly upset and embarrassed about his behaviour that night and expressed concerns about his health - with claims Rob and Nick engaged in a heated argument at the event. His behaviour also allegedly made other guests uncomfortable.Sources told NBC News he interrupted a conversation actor and filmmaker Bill Hader was having with two guests before storming off and told it was a private conversation. Nick is the middle son of the deceased couple's three children together and had been working as a screenwriter. He had co-written the screenplay for the 2016 film "Being Charlie", which his father directed. The film, about a drug-addicted teenager, was loosely based on his own addiction struggles.

Tributes have flooded in for filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife afer their deaths. Picture: Getty