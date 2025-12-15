Rob Reiner's son has been arrested after the legendary Hollywood director and his wife were found dead in their Los Angeles home.

The 32-year-old is currently being held in custody on $4m (£2.9m) bail, according to the LASD Inmate Center records.

He was arrested on Sunday after the couple were found dead earlier that day in their sprawling $13.5 million mansion, with their throats cut and multiple stab wounds.

In the wake of his deaths, Donald Trump criticised the When Harry Met Sally director on social media, saying without evidence that he and his wife "reportedly" died "due to the anger they caused others".

He said Mr Reiner, who was a vocal critic of the US president, suffered from "Trump Derangement Syndrome".

Nick is the middle son of the deceased couple's three children together and had been working as a screenwriter.

He had co-written the screenplay for the 2016 film "Being Charlie", which his father directed.

The film, about a drug-addicted teenager, was loosely based on his own addiction struggles.

Nick has has rarely been seen publicly since he opened up about his struggles with drug addiction in 2016.

The Reiner couple were discovered by daughter, Romy, who reportedly told police that a family member "should be a suspect because they are dangerous".

Police were called to the six-bedroom home just after 3:30pm on Sunday before the pair's deaths were confirmed by a family spokesperson.

They said in a short statement: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner.

"We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Reiner is known for directing several iconic films, including When Harry Met Sally, This is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, Stand By Me, Misery and A Few Good Men.