The LAPD has named 32-year-old Nick Reiner as the person responsible for the deaths of the veteran director and his wife

Director Rob Reiner's son Nick was reportedly disruptive at a party the night before his father's death. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Rob Reiner's son - who police say is responsible for killing the director and his wife - was allegedly disruptive at a party hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien the night before the murders.

Nick Reiner had joined his father and mother, Michele Singer Reiner, at the Christmas party on Saturday. The couple were reportedly upset and embarrassed about his behaviour that night and expressed concerns about his health - with claims Rob and Nick engaged in a heated argument at the event. His behaviour also allegedly made other guests uncomfortable. Sources told NBC News he interrupted a conversation actor and filmaker Bill Hader was having with two guests before storming off told it was a private conversation. The next day, Rob, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found dead on Sunday in their sprawling $13.5 million mansion, with their throats cut and multiple stab wounds. Los Angeles Police Department's (LAPD) Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) said in a statement on Monday night: "As a result of the initial investigation, it was determined that the Reiners were the victims of homicide. "The investigation further revealed that Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Robert and Michele Reiner, was responsible for their deaths. Nick Reiner was located and arrested at approximately 9:15 p.m." The force added: "He was booked for murder and remains in custody with no bail, under Booking Number 7144668." Read More: Trump blames Rob Reiner's murder on 'incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome' Read More: Tributes pour in for When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner after he and wife found dead at LA home

Rob, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 68, (both pictured) were found dead on Sunday in their sprawling $13.5 million mansion. Picture: Getty

Nick is the middle son of the deceased couple's three children together and had been working as a screenwriter. He had co-written the screenplay for the 2016 film "Being Charlie", which his father directed. The film, about a drug-addicted teenager, was loosely based on his own addiction struggles. Nick has has rarely been seen publicly since he opened up about his struggles with drug addiction in 2016. The Reiner couple were discovered by daughter, Romy, who reportedly told police that a family member "should be a suspect because they are dangerous". Police were called to the six-bedroom home just after 3:30pm on Sunday before the pair's deaths were confirmed by a family spokesperson.

Nick is the middle son of the deceased couple's three children together and had been working as a screenwriter. . Picture: Getty

They said in a short statement: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time." Reiner is known for directing several iconic films, including When Harry Met Sally, This is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, Stand By Me, Misery and A Few Good Men. In the wake of his deaths, tributes to the director poured in from across the entertainment industry. US actor James Woods said he and Reiner had been friends since they made 1996 thriller Ghosts Of Mississippi together. In an online post, he said: “The studio didn’t think I was old enough to do the part, but Rob fought for me. “Political differences never stood in the way of our love and respect for each other. I am devastated by this terrible event.”

In the wake of his deaths, tributes to the director poured in from across the entertainment industry. Picture: Getty