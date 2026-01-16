Robbie Williams seeks album record after surprise release of Britpop
Singer surprises fans by releasing album, Britpop, several weeks early
Robbie Williams has surprised fans by dropping his new album Britpop several weeks ahead of schedule in a bid to claim the record of the most ever number ones.
The 51-year-old had actually once delayed Britpop, which was set to come out on October 10 last year, because he learned that Taylor Swift was planning to release The Life of a Showgirl.
Williams has 15 number one albums in the UK and is tied with The Beatles for the all time record and had put his 13th studio album (his other three number ones being compilations) back to February 6.
But on Friday he appeared to change his mind once more.
Come on it's been long enough, I've decided I want to go now. It's been ages, now, now, please deploy. Let's go!" he wrote on his Instagram page.
Britpop is a homage to the 1990s sub rock genre of the same name and was the style which Williams tried to emulate with his first LP Life Thru a Lens.
It was handed good reviews on its day of release and leaves him well placed to get his cherished 16th number one album.
He said: "I set out to create the album that I wanted to write and release after I left Take That in 1995. It was the peak of Britpop and a golden age for British Music.
"I've worked with some of my heroes on this album; it's raw, there are more guitars and it's an album that's even more upbeat and anthemic than usual."
Here is how Robbie compares in the greatest of all time list.
Robbie Williams's number one albums
Every Robbie Williams album has reached number one, apart from Reality Killed the Video Star, which peaked at number two.
- Life thru a Lens (1997)
- I've Been Expecting You (1998)
- Sing When You're Winning (2000)
- Swing When You're Winning (2001)
- Escapology (2002)
- Greatest Hits (2004)
- Intensive Care (2005)
- Rudebox (2006)
- In and Out of Consciousness: The Best of 1990-2010 (2010)
- Take the Crown (2012)
- Swings Both Ways (2013)
- The Heavy Entertainment Show (2016)
- The Christmas Present (2019)
- XXV (2022)
- The Better Man Soundtrack (2025)
Who has the most UK number one albums?
1. Robbie Williams and The Beatles - 15 number one albums,
3. The Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift - 14,
5. Elvis Presley - 13,
6. Madonna and Bruce Springsteen - 12,
8. David Bowie, Eminem, Kylie Minogue, Rod Stewart, U2 - 11,
13. Abba, Coldplay, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Queen - 10