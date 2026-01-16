Robbie Williams has surprised fans by dropping his new album Britpop several weeks ahead of schedule in a bid to claim the record of the most ever number ones.

The 51-year-old had actually once delayed Britpop, which was set to come out on October 10 last year, because he learned that Taylor Swift was planning to release The Life of a Showgirl.

Williams has 15 number one albums in the UK and is tied with The Beatles for the all time record and had put his 13th studio album (his other three number ones being compilations) back to February 6.

But on Friday he appeared to change his mind once more.

Come on it's been long enough, I've decided I want to go now. It's been ages, now, now, please deploy. Let's go!" he wrote on his Instagram page.

Britpop is a homage to the 1990s sub rock genre of the same name and was the style which Williams tried to emulate with his first LP Life Thru a Lens.

It was handed good reviews on its day of release and leaves him well placed to get his cherished 16th number one album.