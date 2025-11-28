John Mackey, 87, was attacked by unemployed Peter Augustine after he visited a Co-op store in Manor House, north London, where he bought cottage pie and cornflakes on the afternoon of May 6.

Peter Augustine has been jailed for life for beating a pensioner to death. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Jacob Paul

A robber who fatally kicked, punched and stamped on a vulnerable pensioner before taking off with a box of cornflakes and a cottage pie has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 23 years.

John Mackey, 87, was attacked by unemployed Peter Augustine after he visited a Co-op store in Manor House, north London, where he bought cottage pie and cornflakes on the afternoon of May 6. Earlier in November, an Old Bailey jury found Augustine, 59, guilty of robbery and murder. He was also sentenced on Friday for a theft charge that was dealt with at a magistrates’ court. Augustine did not attend his broadcasted sentencing and Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC told the court: “I have no doubt that the defendant targeted (Mr Mackey) specifically because he was frail – it was a cowardly act, the defendant has shown no remorse.” Augustine has spent 203 days on remand and now has 22 years and 162 days left of his sentence to serve. Read more: Pictured: Pensioner, 87, 'killed in robbery of cornflakes and Shepherd's pie' as tributes pour in for 'proud Irishman' Read more: Body of missing pensioner found in suspected murder-suicide of father by son

John Mackey, 87, who was attacked in the street and left for dead for the sake of a box of cornflakes and a shepherd's pie. Picture: Alamy

Police pieced together events from CCTV footage, although the attack itself was not caught on camera, prosecutor Jane Bickerstaff KC previously told the trial. Mr Mackey had visited a north London Co-op store where he bought a box of cornflakes, a shepherd’s pie before he visited a kebab shop on the afternoon of Tuesday May 6. He paid for his goods using a £20 note and put the change of £11.50 in his trouser pocket. Eighteen minutes later, Augustine began to follow the pensioner. Augustine stole from his black duffel bag containing his Co-op purchasers, before punching and kicking the 87-year-old victim to death.