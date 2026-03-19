WATCH: Moment idiotic armed robber gets trapped inside shop he was raiding
This is the moment an idiotic armed robber was served a healthy dose of karma after becoming trapped inside the shop he was trying to raid on Christmas Eve.
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Jordan Peebles assaulted a member of staff at a corner shop in Coventry and threatened them with a large kitchen knife the night before Christmas.
When the worker left the shop in Riley Square, Peebles began filling his bag with goods from behind the counter.
While this was happening however,, the shop worker he assaulted closed the shutter and locked him inside.
Peebles tried unsuccessfully to force the shutter open and realised he was trapped.
When police arrived, he pleaded to be let out and was arrested as soon as he stepped outside.
Last week, the 32-year-old was jailed for four years and four months at Warwick Crown Court.
'Shocking knifepoint robbery'
Detective Sergeant Jay Aston from Coventry local CID, said: "This was a shocking knifepoint robbery which could have resulted in death or serious injury to the man Peebles assaulted.
"The man showed incredible bravery and quick thinking to defend himself, leave the shop and lower the shutters, trapping Peebles inside.
"I hope Peebles will have time to reflect on his actions and choices while in prison and am proud of the work of all the officers involved, including the Response officers who were at the scene within minutes to arrest him."