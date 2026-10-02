Robbie Savage has been confirmed as the new manager of League One strugglers Peterborough.

His appointment marks his first Football League role since retiring as a player in 2011, and Savage said he is relishing the opportunity to prove any doubters wrong.

Savage has left his role at National League side Forest Green Rovers and signed a long-term contract at Posh, who are currently second from bottom of the table and sacked Luke Williams last month.

Read More: Robbie Savage appointed new manager of National League club

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion but all I want is a chance. I’ve done it all my life,” Savage told a press conference.

“When I was released by Manchester United I was told I wasn’t good enough, when I moved to Leicester I wasn’t in the team and had to battle. Nobody’s given me anything in this world, I’ve earned it and I’ve worked hard for it.

“Judge me when we start playing football – that’s what I love. I’m passionate and emotional and I just want to watch this young team give me everything, play that explosive style of football.”

Savage started his managerial career at Macclesfield whom he steered to promotion to National League North before moving to Forest Green in 2025.

He is expected to meet the players for the first time on Sunday before taking charge for in Tuesday’s Football League Trophy tie against Ipswich Under-21s.

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “Excitement is the word I can use to describe the appointment of Robbie Savage as our new manager – a word I personally haven’t used about our football club for too long.

“His personality, character and mindset is something we need top to bottom. Nobody will work harder to get us up and running again than Robbie.

“The board were blown away by him in an extensive interview, and his hunger to fix our issues and get confidence back into our talented squad is what I am most excited by.”