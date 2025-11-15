Robbie Williams fears he's 'going blind' caused by taking skinny jabs
The former Take That star says he plans to keep taking the jabs but is warning fans to spot the signs
Robbie Williams has opened up on fears he may be going blind after taking skinny jabs.
The Angels hitmaker has said his vision is going blurry and "getting worse" which he believes could be blamed on Mounjaro.
The 51-year-old admitted to struggling to see fans while serenading them with 'She's The One' during live performances.
"I want to warn people reading this of the potential risks, to make sure they do their research," he said.
He told The Sun: "I was quite an early adapter of the jabs but what I'm also noticing is that my eyesight's not very good.
"It's been blurry for a while now, and it’s only getting worse. I don’t believe it's age, I believe it’s the jabs.
"I went to an American football game the other night and the players were just blobs on a green field in front of me.
"I was like 'what the f*** is happening?' And on my most recent tour, there's this thing I do where I sing She's The One to a girl every night.
"I was looking in the direction of these women looking up at me, having this experience that's quite obviously incredible to them, and little do they know I can't see them.
"I've been to the optician about it but didn't mention the Mounjaro as I hadn't made the connection then.
"Of course it’s worrying and by being honest today, obviously I want to warn people reading this of the potential risks, to make sure they do their research.
"But seriously, I'm that sick I'd probably stay on it until the sight in one eye has completely gone."
A study in the US last year found patients using some of the jabs for Type 2 diabetes were four times more likely to be diagnosed with non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy(NAION) - a lack of blood flow to the optic nerve which may lead to sight loss.
Scientists have not agreed that the medicines actually cause the condition — or by how much they increase the risk.
Mounjaro manufacturers Eli Lilly told the Sun on Thursday: "Patient safety is our top priority. We have ongoing discussions with regulators regarding potential safety topics, and we will continue to review data, including any regarding ophthalmic issues.
"If anyone is experiencing side- effects when taking a Lilly medicine, they should talk to their doctor or healthcare professional."
LBC has contacted Eli Lily for further comment.
Robbie added: "The lack of mental anguish that I've felt since I've been on Mounjaro is completely and utterly liberating.
"And maybe that’s got something to do with my continuous upward curve into feeling actually all right on the planet.
"For the longest time, mentally, I've not been very well and it would seem that in the last ten years, the clouds have cleared, and I’m a different person.
"I'm one of those people that likes working out now - stretching, discipline, taking care of myself.
"Every morning I get up and do some mobility stuff on my back. Then I do a hundred dips, 200 press-ups, 100 squats every day and just loads of core stuff. Now I want to be able to do pull-ups."
Michael Burdon, consultant at the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, said: "The reality is there is no good evidence.
"There are reports saying some patients have a problem with blood flow to the back of the eye, a condition we call NAION.
"The trouble is there are so many people taking this drug and it’s not an uncommon condition, so it's difficult to tell what is the cause.
"Then we have to question if the risk is worse than the impact of being significantly overweight.“People taking this drug should definitely be supervised by someone who knows what they’re doing — and shouldn’t be buying it over the counter for all sorts of reasons."