The former Take That star says he plans to keep taking the jabs but is warning fans to spot the signs

Robbie Williams said hs vision is going blurry. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Robbie Williams has opened up on fears he may be going blind after taking skinny jabs.

The Angels hitmaker has said his vision is going blurry and "getting worse" which he believes could be blamed on Mounjaro. The 51-year-old admitted to struggling to see fans while serenading them with 'She's The One' during live performances. "I want to warn people reading this of the potential risks, to make sure they do their research," he said. Read more: Almost 2.5 million purchase fat jabs in July before Mounjaro price hikes take effect Read more: Robbie Williams opens up about battle with 'intrusive thoughts' as singer reveals he has 'inside tourettes'

The Angels singer admitted to struggling to see fans while serenading them during live shows. Picture: Alamy

He told The Sun: "I was quite an early adapter of the jabs but what I'm also noticing is that my eyesight's not very good. "It's been blurry for a while now, and it’s only getting worse. I don’t believe it's age, I believe it’s the jabs. "I went to an American football game the other night and the players were just blobs on a green field in front of me. "I was like 'what the f*** is happening?' And on my most recent tour, there's this thing I do where I sing She's The One to a girl every night. "I was looking in the direction of these women looking up at me, having this experience that's quite obviously incredible to them, and little do they know I can't see them. "I've been to the optician about it but didn't mention the Mounjaro as I hadn't made the connection then. "Of course it’s worrying and by being honest today, obviously I want to warn people reading this of the potential risks, to make sure they do their research.

Mounjaro manufacturers Eli Lilly said patient safety is its "top priority.". Picture: Alamy

"But seriously, I'm that sick I'd probably stay on it until the sight in one eye has completely gone." A study in the US last year found patients using some of the jabs for Type 2 diabetes were four times more likely to be diagnosed with non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy(NAION) - a lack of blood flow to the optic nerve which may lead to sight loss. Scientists have not agreed that the medicines actually cause the condition — or by how much they increase the risk. Mounjaro manufacturers Eli Lilly told the Sun on Thursday: "Patient safety is our top priority. We have ongoing discussions with regulators regarding potential safety topics, and we will continue to review data, including any regarding ophthalmic issues. "If anyone is experiencing side- effects when taking a Lilly medicine, they should talk to their doctor or healthcare professional." LBC has contacted Eli Lily for further comment. Robbie added: "The lack of mental anguish that I've felt since I've been on Mounjaro is completely and utterly liberating.

Robbie opened up on his mental health struggles. Picture: Alamy