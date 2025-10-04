The pop megastar was due to perform there next week but the show has been axed due to public safety concerns.

Robbie, 51, was due to put on a show at Istanbul’s Atakoy Marina on October 7, but the performance has been cancelled due to possible security risks.

In a statement, Robbie said: "I'm extremely sorry that I will not be able to perform in Istanbul next week. City authorities have cancelled the show in the interests of public safety. The last thing I would ever want to do is to jeopardise the safety of my fans - their safety and security come first.

“We were very excited to be playing Istanbul for the first time, and purposely chose the city as the final show of the BRITPOP tour. To end this epic run of dates in front of my Turkish fans was my dream, given the close connections my family have with this wonderful country.

"To everyone in Istanbul who wanted to join the 1.2 million people who have shared this phenomenal tour this year with us, I am deeply sorry. We were so looking forward to this show, but the decision to cancel it was beyond our control."

Concerns were raised about the performance after Robbie voiced his support for Israel after the horrific events on October 7.

Previously, he had stated that he was raising his four children as Jewish, as this is the religion their mother, his wife, Ayda, follows. He said at home, the family follow Jewish traditions "out of respect."