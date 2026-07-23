Robbie Williams has announced two UK and Ireland shows the week after Glastonbury 2027, news which has put him in the frame for a headliner slot.

The two shows he has announced for 2027 are planned for the week after Glastonbury, which will be Wednesday, June 23 to Sunday, June 27.

Williams achieved a record 16th UK number one album with Britpop earlier this year and confirmed he would play:

No acts have been announced to headline the Pyramid Stage when the music festival returns next summer, but the 52-year-old is known to have eyes on the Sunday afternoon legend slot.

Williams famously visited Glastonbury and partied with Oasis in 1995 shortly after leaving Take That, and returned to perform as a fully fledged solo artist in 1998.

He has not been back to Worthy Farm since, but has not been coy about his thoughts on playing the Sunday legends slot.

“I know I’d slaughter it,” he said in 2023, when he confirmed he had not been asked,

“When you do Glastonbury, perception changes more than any other festival. Diana Ross could play any festival and not get any traction, but she plays Glastonbury, and everybody is talking about it, like Barry Gibb.

He added: “A lot of people there have an oblique perception of what I am. But if they saw me do it, I would take their heads off.”

The legends slot is usually reserved for older artists, although Williams’s collaborator Kylie Minogue was a younger performer in 2019.

Glastonbury is likely to announce its headliners for 2027 later this year.

There was no festival in 2026, with organisers opting to allow the farm's grassland to recover.