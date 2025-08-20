Robbie Williams says he 'would open for Oasis' as decades-long feud could come to an end
Popstar Robbie Williams has said he would open for Oasis despite a longstanding feud between the musicians.
The rivalry famously began more than two decades ago, when Liam and Noel Gallagher described Williams as “that fat dancer from Take That” at the 2000 Brit Awards.
Though Williams and the Gallagher brothers were friends before this, the feud dragged on and saw occasional flare-ups through the years.
After Oasis announced their record-breaking reunion tour, Williams reignited the row between the Britpop icons, criticising them for their use of controversial ticketing practices which saw hundreds of fans complain over ‘misleading pricing’.
Speaking to The Mirror the singer joked: “I am on tour next year, I should have done dynamic pricing. I f*****g would have done thought... thank f*** those b*****ds went first”.
The feud, however, appears to have subsided with Williams saying that despite not being friends, they are not "enemies".
Speaking to ITV News, Williams said: "I would open for Oasis. In this moment that they're having right now, they are omnipresent and they are the peak Zeitgeist.
"I can't compete with that. So I would, I would open for Oasis.
"We're not exactly friends, but I don't think we're enemies."
The comments come as Oasis are preparing to set off for their North American leg of their Oasis Live '25 world tour.
He also told the broadcaster that he would not give his children phones, describing them as a "drug".
He said: "They don't have phones. They're not going to have phones for as long as humanly possible. And you know they're gonna go, they are at school, other people have phones, why can't I have a phone? Tough.
"That's as simple as it is. I'm 51, I can't deal with the corrosive nature of the internet and things. It hurts me. It ruins my day.
"How can I give this drug to a 12-year-old? How can I give this drug to a seven-year-old? It's abuse."
Prior to launching his solo career, Williams was part of the boyband Take That which was behind the hit songs Pray, Everything Changes and Sure.
He left the group in 1995 and released his chart-topping debut album Life Thru A Lens in 1997.
Other number one albums by the singer include I've Been Expecting You (1998), Sing When You're Winning (2000), Escapology (2002), Intensive Care (2005) and Rudebox (2006).
The singer set off for his Britpop tour in May in support of his upcoming album with the same name, which is due to be released on October 10.