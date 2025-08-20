Popstar Robbie Williams has said he would open for Oasis despite a longstanding feud between the musicians. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Popstar Robbie Williams has said he would open for Oasis despite a longstanding feud between the musicians.

The rivalry famously began more than two decades ago, when Liam and Noel Gallagher described Williams as “that fat dancer from Take That” at the 2000 Brit Awards. Though Williams and the Gallagher brothers were friends before this, the feud dragged on and saw occasional flare-ups through the years. After Oasis announced their record-breaking reunion tour, Williams reignited the row between the Britpop icons, criticising them for their use of controversial ticketing practices which saw hundreds of fans complain over ‘misleading pricing’. Read more: Oasis advised to 'keep quiet' about Trump on US tour Read more: Coldplay's Chris Martin issues warning to crowd as he addresses 'internationally massive scandal'

Though Williams and the Gallagher brothers were friends before this, the feud dragged on and saw occasional flare-ups through the years. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to The Mirror the singer joked: “I am on tour next year, I should have done dynamic pricing. I f*****g would have done thought... thank f*** those b*****ds went first”. The feud, however, appears to have subsided with Williams saying that despite not being friends, they are not "enemies". Speaking to ITV News, Williams said: "I would open for Oasis. In this moment that they're having right now, they are omnipresent and they are the peak Zeitgeist. "I can't compete with that. So I would, I would open for Oasis. "We're not exactly friends, but I don't think we're enemies." The comments come as Oasis are preparing to set off for their North American leg of their Oasis Live '25 world tour. He also told the broadcaster that he would not give his children phones, describing them as a "drug".

