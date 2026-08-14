Robbie Williams has revealed he’s been diagnosed with autism and has admitted “it explains so much”.

During a recent Q&A he said: "I have ADHD and I just found out I have a bit of autism as well, which I actually f****** love because it explains so much.‘It is my get-out-of-jail-free card now, and all the weird s*** that I do I just say, “Sorry, I’m autistic."

The singer, 52, has previously revealed he had ADHD and has now opened up further about having the neurodevelopmental condition, which also comes with ‘intrusive thoughts’.

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He added: “With the ADHD you can completely and utterly concentrate on something 1000 per cent, but with absolutely everything else, you just cannot do it. Ask my kids.

“What I’m completely and utterly obsessed with is creating images and making funny things, if I’m creating images and funny things, I’m not thinking about me, because my brain is incredibly creative, and it can be creative about everything in the world that you panic or scared about.

“For example, this is how crazy I am, recently, I was sitting on a plane, and I thought, ‘what if I can have telekinesis and my intrusive thoughts tell the plane to crash itself.’

“So that’s the kind of level of insanity that I’m dealing with, it’s best to train my brain to do something better than worrying about having supernatural powers and crashing a plane.”

The NHS outlines autism as a difference in how your brain develops that affects how you see and experience the world.

It can affect how you communicate with people and understand them as well as how people understand you.

The Angels singer previously revealed he’s been diagnosed with ADHD three times.