The 'co-writer' of Angels is suing Robbie Williams after he claimed to have earned just £7,500 from the iconic 1997 pop hit.

Ray Heffernan – who was 22 when he penned the karaoke favourite after his partner suffered a miscarriage - will take the British singer to court seeking a third of the future royalties associated with the record.

The Irish singer-songwriter was told by lawyers the 'bestseller clause' in new EU copyright law could help him recoup "lost royalties".

"Recording with Robbie was just my second time in a studio. So when the conversation turned to selling the song, I was mostly thrilled," he told Ireland's Sunday Independent.

Mr Heffernan added: "That's what you're supposed to do, right? Sell your songs to pop stars.

"They initially offered £2,500 to relinquish the rights. When I asked to be credited on the record, they raised it to £7,500.

"With the promise my name would be attached, I accepted the deal. Then boom the song took off."

