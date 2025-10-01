Robbie Williams opens up about battle with 'intrusive thoughts' as singer reveals he has 'inside tourettes'
The British pop star has previously spoken openly about his mental health battles
Robbie Williams has opened up on his battle with "intrusive thoughts" as the British pop star spoke out on what he describes as "inside tourettes".
The Angels hitmaker revealed details of his struggle for the first time on the subject, having previously spoken openly about neurodiversity, anxiety, PTSD, and ADHD.
“I've just realised that I have Tourette’s, but they don't come out,” the former Take That star has revealed.
“They are intrusive thoughts that happen, I was just walking down the road the other day, and I realised that these intrusive thoughts are inside Tourettes. It just doesn't come out.
“Not only that, you would think that a stadium full of people professing their love to you would work as [a distraction], but whatever it is inside me cannot hear it. I cannot take it in.”
The British musician shared details of a recent online autism test with Paul Whitehouse and Dr Mine Conkbayir's podcast.
He explained that despite the results coming back negative, it revealed he has “autistic traits” including anxiety about leaving his bed.
“It turns out I'm not [autistic], but I've got autistic traits. And it's around, social stuff, it's about interaction,” he explained.
He said the test came in a bid to gain an “understanding of why I feel so uncomfortable in my skin".
“When I'm in bed, that's my comfort zone. Anywhere outside of that bed is my discomfort zone,” the Rock DJ singer said.
“It's getting better. It was awful through my horrendous twenties, bad through my thirties, my forties started to get better and I'm on an upward curve, but I'm still uncomfortable in my skin.
“Much like I have sought out medication to fix it, I'm constantly still looking for the reason and the whys.”
The British pop star is currently on a world tour, taking in a host of international dates.
But touring is something the singer has long struggled with, revealing: "I have a very complicated relationship with touring and performing live.
"People say, 'Oh, you going on tour? You must be really, really excited," he explained.
"Not really. I'm terrified, right? I'm terrified.
"I mask like I'm an Olympian at masking because what I managed to do, to my detriment as well, is I will look full of bravado and look pompous and look smug and do these grand gestures, which have worked for me because they put my face on the poster and people still buy tickets."