Robbie Williams has revealed he has been diagnosed with tourettes. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Robbie Williams has opened up on his battle with "intrusive thoughts" as the British pop star spoke out on what he describes as "inside tourettes".

The Angels hitmaker revealed details of his struggle for the first time on the subject, having previously spoken openly about neurodiversity, anxiety, PTSD, and ADHD. "I've just realised that I have Tourette's, but they don't come out," the former Take That star has revealed. "They are intrusive thoughts that happen, I was just walking down the road the other day, and I realised that these intrusive thoughts are inside Tourettes. It just doesn't come out. "Not only that, you would think that a stadium full of people professing their love to you would work as [a distraction], but whatever it is inside me cannot hear it. I cannot take it in."

Robbie Williams has opened up on his mental health struggles. Picture: Alamy

The British musician shared details of a recent online autism test with Paul Whitehouse and Dr Mine Conkbayir's podcast. He explained that despite the results coming back negative, it revealed he has “autistic traits” including anxiety about leaving his bed. “It turns out I'm not [autistic], but I've got autistic traits. And it's around, social stuff, it's about interaction,” he explained. He said the test came in a bid to gain an “understanding of why I feel so uncomfortable in my skin". “When I'm in bed, that's my comfort zone. Anywhere outside of that bed is my discomfort zone,” the Rock DJ singer said.