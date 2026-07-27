Robert Bush, who ran Legacy Independent Funeral Directors, is being sentenced from today, in front of the horrified loved ones of those whose bodies he mishandled

Robert Bush appeared at Hull Crown Court, for sentencing on 30 counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body, and one count of theft from 12 charities. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

A funeral boss who gave families the wrong ashes and kept bodies on stretchers on the floor in filthy storage boxes is being sentenced from today in front of the horrified loved ones of those whose bodies he mishandled.

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The crooked funeral director was accused of 'cruelty' by affected families. Picture: Getty

The family-owned Hull business became the centre of a criminal investigation after police were contacted by someone with access to the site in March 2024, expressing concerns over “care of the deceased". When officers searched the premises, they found 31 bodies that should have been cremated months earlier, including a stillborn baby that had been there for almost two years. They also found more than 100 sets of ashes, some with name labels and letters attached to the box.

Police outside the Beckside branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull. Picture: Alamy

Norman Bridger's body was left in a cardboard coffin on Legacy premises for 10 months after his death, which his daughter described as "beyond belief". Karen King, the 94-year-old's daughter, said her "lovely dad" was still wearing the grey T-shirt in which he had died. She told the court: “My lovely dad lay in a cardboard coffin for almost 11 months. It is beyond belief." When police informed Karen of the situation, she "broke down in tears", telling the court: "How could someone be so cruel? Why would he just leave him there?”. The fraudulent funeral director reportedly showed no emotion whilst listening from the dock.

Bush pleaded guilty to 30 counts of preventing a lawful and decent burial over bodies found at his business, Legacy Funeral Directors, in 2024. Picture: PA

The body of 73-year-old Jonathan Butler was left on Legacy premises for eight months. His partner, Kathryn Howard, was visibly emotional and struggled to get through her statement in court. She said an apology from Bush would not be enough, and "could never take away the pain and grief that I feel for enduring not one, but two, funerals for my lovely John. "I wouldn’t wish it on anyone," she added. Muriel Winning's body was kept on the property for seven months after her death. The son of the 61-year-old, Byron Lill, had been given ashes that he believed belonged to his mother, which he kept on his windowsill. He said his family had taken "tireless" care to prepare Muriel in her wedding dress, "in readiness for meeting with (her husband) David again" - efforts which he said were "for nothing".

Protestors gathered outside Hull Crown Court, Kingston-upon-Hull, ahead of the sentencing of Robert Bush. Picture: Alamy

The loved ones of 64-year-old Raymond Dagnall were also given ashes that they believed belonged to Raymond - only to later discover that there had been no cremation, despite Bush charging them for one. Raymond's sister, Christina George, sobbed as she told the court: "I will never forgive Bush for his neglect and complete lack of respect." “I try and think of all the good memories I have of us growing up as children together, but I keep coming back in my mind to him laying forgotten on a rack. Police found that many families of the deceased found at Legacy had already been given ashes by Bush, revealing a widespread practice of him giving grieving relatives the wrong ashes. Investigators also learned that Bush had committed fraudulent trading in relation to funeral plans, where he would take payment for the plans but not pass any of the money on to the financial institutions that would hold it for when the funeral was required. He also stole from charities by failing to pass on donations collected at funerals.

Robert Bush arrives at Hull Crown Court, where he is charged with multiple offences related to human remains found at Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull. Picture date: Wednesday October 15, 2025. Picture: Alamy