Robert DeNiro has accused Donald Trump of being Jeffrey Epstein’s “protector-in-chief”, calling for the immediate release of the remaining Epstein files by the president's administration.

The Oscar-winning actor launched the scathing attack against the US president in New York. Picture: Reuterrs

By Georgia Bell

Robert DeNiro has accused Donald Trump of being Jeffrey Epstein’s “protector-in-chief”, calling for the immediate release of the remaining Epstein files by the president's administration.

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The Oscar-winning actor launched the scathing attack against the US president, whom he claimed was standing in the way of justice for the late paedophile’s victims, calling for the immediate release of the remaining files by Trump’s administration. De Niro expressed his admiration for several of Epstein’s victims during an event in New York on Monday, commenting on their courage at the hands of “the monster Epstein, his protector-in-chief and the Republicans in [Trump’s] cabinet and Congress”. The event, which was defiantly named: “Donald J Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Bookmobile”, De Niro, a vocal Democrat, branded the failure to release the remaining files as “its own category of evil”. Read more: King and Queen 'will not meet Epstein survivors' as US trip plans are released amid Starmer-Trump feud Read more: Judge dismisses Trump's $10bn lawsuit against Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch over reporting on Epstein birthday 'letter'

A truck which contains all 3.5 million Epstein files published by the US Justice Department to date has been travelling across the US to pressure the government to release the remaining three million files. The vehicle is covered with a large photograph of Trump and Epstein, alongside a detailed timeline of their relationship. The actor was subdued as he examined the history of the two men's relationship. Addressing crowds at Washington Square Park, De Niro called for an end to the “miserable saga of Epstein and his Trump-led protectors”, adding: “One man is standing in the way of releasing the rest: Donald Trump. What is he hiding?” The released files mention Mr Trump at least 38,000 times, along with his family and his Florida-based Mar-a-Lago club. The US President was friends with Epstein before a falling out in the early 2000s, but Trump has always rejected knowing about, or being involved with, Epstein’s crimes.