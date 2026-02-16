Hollywood legend Robert Duvall dies age 95
Hollywood legend, known for 'The Godfather' and 'Apocalypse Now', actor Robert Duvall has died age 95.
Hailed as "one of the greatest actors of our time", Robert's wife Luciana Duvall praised his "great passion for his craft" as well as his love for "characters, a great meal, and holding court".
He was best known for his roles in The Godfather, The Great Santini and Apocalypse Now.
Robert died yesterday at home "surrounded by love and comfort".
His spouse of 21 years said: "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.
"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything.
"His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented.
"In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."
Robert was nominated seven times at the Oscars and received an Academy Award for his role in the 1983 film Tender Mercies.
He beat Michael Cain, Tom Conti, Tom Courtenay and Albert Finney for the Best Actor award for his performance as an alcoholic country singer.
Duvall made his screen debut in 1963's To Kill A Mockingbird, playing the mysterious Boo Radley before starring in a number of films including 1979's The Great Santini, 1990's The Handmaid's Tale, and 2014's The Judge alongside Robert Downey Jr.
The star earned his first Oscar nomination in the best supporting actor category for playing Mafia consigliere Tom Hagen in 1972's The Godfather - a role which he reprised in The Godfather Part II.
He went on to score his second best supporting actor Oscar nomination in 1979 for his performance as Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore in 1979's Apocalypse Now,which he made famous with the line: "I love the smell of napalm in the morning."
Duvall's best actor Oscar win came in 1984 for Tender Mercies, in which he played a country music star recovering from alcoholism.