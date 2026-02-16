Robert Duvall in Apocalypse Now, 1979. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Hollywood legend, known for 'The Godfather' and 'Apocalypse Now', actor Robert Duvall has died age 95.

Hailed as "one of the greatest actors of our time", Robert's wife Luciana Duvall praised his "great passion for his craft" as well as his love for "characters, a great meal, and holding court". He was best known for his roles in The Godfather, The Great Santini and Apocalypse Now. Robert died yesterday at home "surrounded by love and comfort". His spouse of 21 years said: "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.

The Godfather, 1972, with Robert Duvall as Tom Hagen and Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone. Picture: Alamy

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. "His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. "In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."

Robert was nominated seven times at the Oscars and received an Academy Award for his role in the 1983 film Tender Mercies. He beat Michael Cain, Tom Conti, Tom Courtenay and Albert Finney for the Best Actor award for his performance as an alcoholic country singer.

Robert Duvall and Luciana Pedraza attend the opening night of 'The Young Man From Atlanta' in 1997. Picture: Alamy