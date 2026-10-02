Mr Jenrick approached a man carrying a Dr Pepper bottle, telling him: “I think you just nicked that, didn’t you?”

By Rebecca Henrys

Robert Jenrick has confronted an alleged shoplifter in a video posted on social media, telling him prices rise when people steal from shops.

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Reform UK’s Treasury spokesman on Friday vowed to confront shoplifters, writing on X that “parts of the country are feral”. In the video, filmed in Brixton, south London, Mr Jenrick approached a man carrying a Dr Pepper bottle, telling him: “I think you just nicked that, didn’t you?” The man denied stealing the drink but handed the bottle to Mr Jenrick, who asked: “Why do you think you’re above the law?” Read more: Burnham preparing for early election next May, Badenoch says Read more: Reform council showed 'courage' in closing nurseries, says Richard Tice

The alleged thief replied: “Because they always give us drinks.” Mr Jenrick continued to challenge the man, asking him questions such as: “Why do you think you don’t have to pay for things?” The former Conservative Cabinet minister continued: “The effect of what you’re doing is that everyone else’s food and drink just goes up in price, and do you think other people can afford that round here? “Everyone’s finding life tough at the moment. “You’re nicking stuff, sounds like all the time, and (it) just makes everyone else’s lives more expensive.”