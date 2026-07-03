Robert Jenrick has told LBC News Andy Burnham’s proposed tax overhaul “sounds like pretty small beer” as he claimed Reform’s changes would go much further.

Mr Jenrick said Reform is also “proposing that we reduce business rates”, but added that, unlike Mr Burnham, his party is keen to depart from Chancellor Rachel Reeves iron clad fiscal rules from Labour’s general election manifesto.

But the MP for Makerfield said there “is some room for movement on tax”, suggesting that he could slash business rates for pubs and “prioritise the businesses that bring people together”.

It comes after Mr Burnham exclusively told LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr on Thursday he would stick to Labour’s 2024 general election manifesto and not make changes to income tax, VAT or national insurance.

Mr Jenrick said: “We support that, but that sounds like pretty small beer, to be honest.”

Speaking to LBC News’ Simon Conway, the Reform MP said he supports a pledge from the effective Prime Minister-in-waiting to slash business rates for pubs and restaurants.

He said Reform wants to “get employers' National Insurance increases that Rachel Reeves put in reverse by putting a levy on migrant labour and back those businesses that are employing British workers.”

Taking aim at Sir Keir Starmer’s most likely replacement, Mr Jenrick said: “The problem with Andy Burnham to me is that he talks a big game, but he's not really thought through what he wants to do for the country.

“And what he's proposing feels very much like more of the same when many people in the country feel that Britain is a mess at the moment and it needs something much, much bigger and more urgent than what he seems to be proposing.”

Mr Jenrick said that should Mr Burnham become PM, he wouldn’t “have a mandate” from the British public.

Calling for a general election, Mr Jenrick said: “He's been elected by a tiny number of people, and if he does want to bring about significant change to the country, then I think he does have to go for a general election.

‘Look, if he doesn't want to change things and shake things up, then that's his choice. We don't want to spend 10 years trying to fix this country.

“We want to do it now because people are feeling hard up. The energy bills are going through the roof. Their wages are going nowhere. They're worried about immigration, which Andy Burnham never talks about, and they want to see real change.”

It comes after Mr Burnham was elected as MP for Makerfield following a historic by-election last month.

All eyes were on the "King of the North" following the election, with pundits anticipating that what would follow would be a straight shot to Number 10.

The former mayor for Greater Manchester acknowledge that Starmer's resignation marked a transition period, which he maintained needed to be "conducted in an orderly and responsible way".

In a statement to X, he announced: "I will put myself forward as part of this process.

"The country expects stability, seriousness and a continued focus on the issues that matter most and that is what it will get", he added.