Robert Jenrick visited a migrant camp in northern France where he was pelted by bottles. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Robert Jenrick was pelted with glass bottles as he visited a migrant camp in northern France.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The shadow justice secretary visited the Loon-Plage camp, between Calais and Dunkirk, when a man started throwing them at him. Mr Jenrick called French police after he spotted dozens of migrants with life jackets preparing to cross the Channel. But he was told by a call operator that they “do not think that [the police] will come.” Mr Jenrick, shared video of him spotting a group of “60 or 70 migrants holding life jackets” at about 8.30pm on Sunday waiting to get on a bus. Read more: Chaos outside Canary Wharf hotel after ‘migrant walked into woman’s house’ Read more: On the streets with Bournemouth's 'Safeguard Force' on first patrol in seaside resort

He and his team then followed the bus to Dunkirk, saying: “We think they’re in a little passageway behind these houses. The beach is just there.” “At daybreak, we find the migrants have gone,” Mr Jenrick said in the clip. “We don’t know where. There’s still no sign of any police. So I ring them.” Mr Jenrick later confirmed no police officers turned up. The UK has signed a three-year deal with France to double the number of French officers on beaches. He said: “We’ve given £800 million to France and we didn’t see a police officer the whole day, and now we just phoned them and it doesn’t sound like they’ll even bother to come out.” Yesterday shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said he had a 'curved machete' pulled on him and was 'pelted with bottles' whilst on a visit to Dunkirk's new 'Jungle camp.

We were attacked today at the migrant camp dubbed “The Jungle 2” just outside Dunkirk



We were threatened with a machete, pelted with bottles & our car hit as we sped off



Those responsible are likely to be in the UK soon in a taxpayer funded hotel



This border madness must end pic.twitter.com/pkST0TR4bz — Chris Philp MP (@CPhilpOfficial) August 13, 2025