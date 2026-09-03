Zia Yusuf has come under fire after posting about Labour's candidate to face Zack Polanski in Sir Keir Starmer's north London seat

Zia Yusuf, Reform UK's spokesperson for home affairs, said Labour had "foisted" a Somalian refugee on Sir Keir Starmer's old constituents . Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Robert Jenrick has defended a senior Reform figure against racism allegations amid a row over Labour's selection of a Somalian refugee to face Zack Polanski in Sir Keir Starmer's old seat.

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Asked by LBC's Natasha Clark if Mr Yusuf's post was racist, Mr Jenrick said: "No". Pushed on what he interpreted the comments to mean, he said Mr Yusuf was asking whether Ms Abdi-Wali would "always put this country first". He said: "I don't know this person from Adam, but do they love our country? Will they always put British people first in the way that Reform would do?" The MP for Newark added: "I have seen other people standing for election here in Birmingham who appear to put the interests of Pakistan first, talking about whether a new airport should be built in Mirpur rather than about the bin strike in Birmingham."

'Do you think someone who is a refugee can't put Britain first?'

@NatashaC presses Reform’s Robert Jenrick for answers over Zia Yusuf’s tweet about a Somali-born Labour council leader. pic.twitter.com/1Yz08hSK4S — LBC (@LBC) September 3, 2026

Zia Yusuf (left) and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

Asked whether a refugee arriving in Britain standing for Parliament was unable to put Britain first, he replied: "Not necessarily." He added: "I just want to see Parliament filled with people who love our country and want to act in the best interests of our people. "And where I sit in the House of Commons, behind me are Islamists who seem more interested in what's going on in Gaza and Pakistan than what's happening in Newark or Birmingham. "And that worries me, worries me a great deal. And so we've got to make sure we do not go any further down this line of sectarian politics, that we just have true, decent, hard-working, patriotic Brits in our Parliament."

Sagal Abdi-Wali. Picture: Labour