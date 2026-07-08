Police are investigating a political donation of nearly £40,000 made to Robert Jenrick’s campaign to become Conservative Party leader. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Police are investigating a political donation of nearly £40,000 made to Robert Jenrick’s campaign to become the Conservative Party leader.

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The Newark MP ran to succeed Rishi Sunak as Tory leader in 2024 and lost to Kemi Badenoch. He has since defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, where he is the Treasury spokesman. The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the origins of a donation after a referral from the Electoral Commission, The i Paper reported. Read More: Jenrick warns Farage resignation could mean two by-elections – but insists ‘Nigel isn’t going to walk away’ Read More: When is Clacton by-election? Reform say when Farage will run

The money in question is a portion of a £100,000 donation from British entrepreneur Phillip Ullmann, via a company called Spott Fitness, to Mr Jenrick’s leadership campaign. There have been allegations that £37,500 of it ultimately came from a foreign source – US businessman Gary Klopfenstein – in breach of UK electoral rules. Mr Ullman and Mr Klopfenstein are reportedly in a legal dispute. The Met did not specify which individuals they were investigating. A Met Police spokesperson said: “We have launched an investigation following a referral from the Electoral Commission on Tuesday, 6 January concerning donations connected to a political party’s leadership campaign. “The investigation remains ongoing.”

Jenrick has since defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, where he is the Treasury spokesman. Picture: Getty