A row has erupted over the police handling of the murder of first-year-university student Henry Nowak, 18, who was handcuffed after being stabbed

Mr Jenrick described the police response as 'deeply troubling'. Picture: CPS/LBC

By Issy Clarke

Robert Jenrick has compared the murder of Henry Nowak to George Floyd as he accused the Hampshire Police of "two-tier policing" after the 18-year-old was stabbed by a Sikh man who accused him of being racist.

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The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed an investigation into the police force's response is ongoing. "The fact the police prioritised arresting him for this supposed, and it turns out false racial slur over saving his life is deeply troubling and I think now needs to be properly assessed," Robert Jenrick told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast,. "I want the Independent Police Complaints organisation, to assess this, to see the body worn cameras of the police to understand what the officers did or didn't do. "And look, if they made terrible misjudgments, then just saying sorry, as the acting head of the police in Hampshire did yesterday, isn't enough. Heads should roll for this. It is a national scandal." Likening Mr Nowak's death to the murder of George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis in 2020, he went on: "If you compare it to, say, George Floyd, where you had the Prime Minister taking the knee, there's an astonishing silence on this issue."

Henry Nowak, 18, died in the street. Picture: Police Handout

"It does raise this broad issue of two tier policing," Mr Jenrick added - a term describing the allegation that police enforce laws more harshly against certain groups or demographics than others. "Are we living in a country where the colour of your skin dictates, to an extent the way in which you're treated before the law and anti white racism is not taken seriously whilst racism against ethnic minority communities is prioritised?" Asked by Nick if he believed Britain was that kind of country, Mr Jenrick said: 'I do see mounting evidence of that, yes." He went on: "Equality before the law is what I've campaigned on for years and I fear that this case suggests that that is not happening and that the police are being trained in such a way that they prioritise the interests of one community over another." Asked for his views on banning kirpans - a religious 21-cm knife used in the murder of Mr Nowak - he said: "This was a killer who in fact had a whole arsenal of weapons at home and so may well have just been intent on killing this young man, regardless of whether or not he had a religious ceremonial knife. He added "I don't think there is a role for these knives and swords and daggers, and so on, on the streets of our country." Pressed on whether they should be banned, he said: "That's my view. Yes, this is obviously something that Zia Yusuf, our Shadow Home Secretary, will need to consider."