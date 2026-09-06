Jenrick he has "zero sympathy" after the audience were seen grabbing at the face and hair of a protestor, with one individual hitting them over the head with a crutch

Video shows protester being removed from Reform party conference. Picture: The New Arab/X

By Poppy Jacobs

Reform's Robert Jenrick told LBC's Lewis Goodall on Sunday that he has "zero sympathy" for a woman who was hit over the head with a crutch after interrupting the Reform Party press conference.

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Several protesters disrupted Nigel Farage's speech at the Reform UK party conference in Birmingham on Friday, with security working quickly to bundle them out of the room, amid boos and heckles from the crowd. In video footage, one woman who stood up to disrupt the speech can be seen being grabbed by members of the audience who reach for her face and hair, and hit at her with a walking stick while several security guards remove her. When asked by Lewis whether he thought the treatment of the woman was appropriate, Jenrick was dismissive of the online criticism. "What do you expect them to do?" he responded. When highlighted that audience intervention was unnecessary, Reform's Treasury spokesman stressed he was "not at all sympathetic" to her upset, claiming she was a "far-left activist". Read more: Senior Reform figures condemn ‘stop the boats’ balaclava protest in Dover Read more: Fears of renewed queues for travellers as border-check flexibility rules set to expire

Robert Jenrick has said he feels "zero sympathy" for the woman who was hit over the head with a crutch at the Reform party conference at the weekend. Picture: Getty

"Let me think how sympathetic I am are towards that person. Not at all. "[This individual] infiltrates a party conference, stands on a chair, screams abuse at the leader of a party, tries to disrupt a party conference - and then she's moaning that a pensioner knocked her on the head with a crutch. "I mean, come on, get a life. Like, you take your chances, don't you? "I have zero sympathy."

West Midlands Police are appealing for this protestor to come forward after video footage appeared to show her having her hair pulled as she began a protest during Nigel Farage’s speech at Reform’s conference in Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/jXZxRMdLVe — George Icke (@georgeickelbc) September 5, 2026

The woman, who spoke to LBC about her treatment at the Reform party conference, has since called out the party for allowing such "dangerous" behaviour. "Yesterday I was hit and grabbed by the hair and by my jaw by attendees at the Reform UK conference after calling out Nigel Farage for being a conman during his keynote speech. "All of this was just 2 hours after Sarah Pochin announced Women for Reform, cynically claiming that migrants are the ones women like me should be afraid of, as opposed to members of their own political party. "I think it's dangerous that Reform cannot be trusted to hold their members accountable. "Nigel Farage himself, as well as members of the audience, are inciting this violence by celebrating assaults like the one I experienced. "In fact, this morning Lee Anderson joked, joked about it by offering to buy a new cane for the man who assaulted me, which I think is simply pathetic." "They say they work to protect women and girls, yet they assault us when we try to criticise them."

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage and party members sing the national anthem at the end of the Reform UK party conference at National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Reform UK’s home affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf condemned members who pulled the hair of a heckler during Mr Farage’s speech. Asked whether he condemned the actions of some members who appeared in footage pulling the woman’s hair and grabbing her head, the party’s home affairs spokesman told a conference fringe event: “On the question of whether I condemn people punching people, yes, I condemn people punching people.” Reform UK member and former Conservative Cabinet Minister Nadine Dorries responded to footage of the incident saying: "Of course no-one should be violent, no-one should throw punches, but no-one should come into this conference and try and disrupt it.” Mr Farage told broadcasters on Saturday: “It’s all one way, isn’t it? I can have milkshakes chucked in my face, be bashed over the head with placards and that’s all fine. That’s absolutely fine. “Yet, well, we have a big event that people have paid a lot of money to come to and we get people there trying to disrupt it and we remove them. Suddenly we’re in the wrong. Utter nonsense.” “This is just also one-sided. It is ridiculous," he added.

Nigel Farage, leader of the British Reform UK, was delivering a speech during the Party Conference in Birmingham when protesters interrupted. Picture: Alamy