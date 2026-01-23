By Henry Moore

Robert Jenrick has leaked a series of scathing messages sent to him by Conservative chief whip Rebecca Harris after he quit the party for Reform.

Mr Jenrick defected from the Tories to Reform in dramatic fashion earlier this month, with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch announcing he had been sacked from the party before he could reveal the move himself. Now, the Reform UK MP has taken to X to reveal the fury thrown his way by Ms Harris in the wake of his betrayal. In the messages, Ms Harris writes: “Go away. You’re a bloodsucker. Read more: Robert Jenrick lifts the lid on dramatic defection and tells LBC what Kemi Badenoch really thinks of him

“User. You have a really special place in hell.” Mr Jenrick, seemingly unfazed by the messages, responds: “Perhaps we can speak when we’re back in Westminster. “I value your advice and views.” This did not end Ms Harris’ fury, however, as she continued: “Running us down in public just to feel good on heaven knows what basis / if you aren’t happy with the direction of travel fine – please use your party connections to deal with it but not in public – best announce you and Suella are stranding down now. “You’ve lost the plot.” Despite these comments, there is no indication as of today that Suella Braverman is set to quit the Tory party.

Robert Jenrick speaks to LBC. Picture: LBC