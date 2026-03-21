Mueller's investigation into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election put Trump's first term under a microscope

FBI Director Robert Mueller speaks during a news conference at the FBI headquarters June 25, 2008 in Washington, DC. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Robert Mueller, the ex-FBI chief whose investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election defined much of Donald Trump's first term in office, has died aged 81.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

His family wrote in a statement on Friday night: "With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away. His family asks that their privacy be respected." His cause of death is not yet known. Mueller is credited with reshaping the FBI into a modern counterterrorism agency, having led the Bureau 2001 to 2013 – taking the office just days before the 9/11 terror attacks. Mueller's special counsel inquiry put Trump's 2016 campaign under a microscope, drawing harsh criticism from the president. Read more: Trump's longtime friend and White House envoy 'asked ICE to detain and deport mother of his child' amid custody battle Read more: WATCH: Moment Trump makes joke about Pearl Harbour during meeting with Japan's PM

Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Picture: Getty

His investigation into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election – and the potential involvement of Trump and his campaign – drew mass speculation for nearly two years. Trump condemned Mueller's inquiry as a "witch hunt" and a "hoax", viewing him as one of his greatest political adversaries. Ultimately, the 448-page "Mueller report" was thorough but inconclusive. It found that Russia interfered in the 2016 election in a "sweeping and systemic fashion", but failed to establish that members of the Trump campaign were involved. It noted: "while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him".

Mueller Testifies On Investigation Into Election Interference Before House Committees. Picture: Getty

After the announcement of Mueller's death, the president on Saturday wrote on Truth Social: "I'm glad he's dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!" However, tributes have poured in from Mueller's former employers and colleagues. Former FBI director James Comey, who succeeded Mueller at the agency and whose abrupt firing by Trump led to the Mueller investigation, said: "A great American died today, one I was lucky enough to learn from and stand beside." A spokesperson from his former law firm, WilmerHale, called Mueller an "extraordinary leader and public servant and a person of the greatest integrity".

Robert Mueller in his marine uniform in circa 1967. Picture: Getty