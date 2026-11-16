The Twilight and Odyssey star will take on the titular role in the upcoming James Bond film

The Twilight and Batman star will take on the titular role in the upcoming film, set to be released sometime in 2028. Picture: James Bond

By Issy Clarke

Robert Pattinson has been named the next James Bond after months of feverish speculation.

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The Twilight and Odyssey star will take on the titular role in the upcoming film, set to be released sometime in 2028, with production set to begin next year. Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to play Bond, taking over from Daniel Craig, who made his last outing as 007 in 2021's No Time to Die. In a statement, the 40-year-old said: “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. "I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team." Read more: Ian McKellen backs project to bring live theatre to youngsters across country Read more: Noel Fielding releases first statement following Russell Brand conviction

Pattinson's casting was announced by Amazon at 15:00 GMT via social media. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said: “Today marks a defining moment for our studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond as we proudly introduce Robert Pattinson as the next 007." Pattinson's casting was announced by Amazon at 15:00 GMT via social media. The video making the announcement shows the English actor wearing a tuxedo and holding a gun as he steps into view, with the caption: "Identity confirmed". An official image of Pattinson as James Bond has been posted on the franchise's official social media accounts.

The next Bond film is in development and it was announced last year that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will write the script. Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the untitled film, currently dubbed Bond 26, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers. The film is expected to go into production next year before its release in 2028, but no exact dates have been announced. It comes after months of feverish speculation, with almost every ov British leading man from Idris Elba to Aaron Taylor-Johnson said to be in the running. Callum Turner and Slow Horses star Jack Lowden had previously been touted as frontrunners, along with The Crown actor Josh O'Connor and Australian heartthrob Jacob Elordi. Pattinson only entered the race at the last minute, after he was reportedly initially rejected by producer Barbara Broccoli due to his previous casting as Batman. Ownership of the franchise was handed to Amazon MGM Studios earlier this year after long-serving custodians Broccoli and Michael G Wilson announced they were stepping down. A statement at the time confirmed Broccoli and Wilson would remain "co-owners of the franchise" while creative control would be transferred to Amazon as part of a new joint venture.

Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to play Bond, taking over from Daniel Craig, who made his last outing as 007 in 2021's No Time to Die. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy