A suit and martini can only go so far - Robert Pattinson will always be Edward Cullen
Some roles are simply too big or too tied to a specific moment in people’s lives to ever disappear completely, writes Jade Edwards-Lowe.
You can give Robert Pattinson a licence to kill, an Aston Martin and the finest Savile Row tailoring, but for an entire generation, he will always take the shape of a teenage vampire.
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And honestly? I don’t think there is anything he can do about it.
I say that as someone who genuinely loved the Twilight books and films growing up. They were a huge part of my teenage years, and Pattinson’s Edward is the first love interest I remember seeing on screen after I had already read the book.
That matters, I think.
I had imagined Edward before I saw him. Then Pattinson appeared all bronze hair, golden eyes and tortured expressions and suddenly Edward Cullen felt real. He was not just a character on a page anymore; he was the character. For me, Pattinson did not simply play Edward. He became the version we all carried around in our heads.
Perhaps that is why the character has stuck with me so strongly. And I feel as though I am not alone.
If you grew up in the late 2000s or early 2010s, Twilight was impossible to escape. It was not simply a film franchise; it was a full-blown cultural obsession. We read the books, watched the films, picked sides in the Team Edward versus Team Jacob debate and spent far too much time analysing the romantic lives of fictional characters taking the shape of vampires and werewolves.
And I will say it: Team Edward had a grip on us - and in turn Pattinson.
There were posters on bedroom walls, fan accounts, Tumblr edits, Pinterest boards and even questionable confessions about wanting a romance like Bella and Edward’s. For a while, it felt as though everybody was either firmly Team Edward or loudly pretending they were above it all.
That is why, as a film lover, I appreciate Pattinson’s career since Twilight so much. He could easily have stayed in the safe, heart-throb lane. Instead, he has spent years making strange, challenging and often brilliant choices.
From the frantic intensity of Good Time to the bizarre brilliance of The Lighthouse, and then taking on Batman, Pattinson has proved that he is far more than the teenage vampire who had millions of us swooning as teens.
But I also think it is fair to say that none of this changes what Edward Cullen means to a certain generation.
Similarly, Daniel Radcliffe has spent years proving he is much more than Harry Potter, but there will always be a little bit of Harry in the public imagination. Hugh Grant has made a career well beyond romantic comedies, yet many of us will always picture him as the charming, slightly awkward leading man. Some roles are simply too big or too tied to a specific moment in people’s lives to ever disappear completely.
And that is exactly what Edward Cullen is for Pattinson.
Twilight was not just successful. It was a shared experience. Edward Cullen was everywhere: on magazine covers, bedroom walls, in school conversations and across every corner of the internet. For many of us, he was the fictional crush that defined an era.
That does not take away from Pattinson’s talent. If anything, I think it makes his career even more impressive. He has managed to move far beyond the role that made him famous as such a young age, while still carrying the weight of a character people cannot forget.
But I can admit that I am part of the problem for living for the nostalgia that his subsequent films simply don’t have, as is the case for many releases these days.
Will I take him seriously as Bond? Absolutely.
Will I be excited to see what he brings to the role? Definitely.
Do I think he has the talent to make the character completely his own? Without question.
After all a tuxedo, a martini and an Aston Martin might make a convincing Bond. But for those of us who loved the books, watched the films and spent our teenage years will continue to see him as Edward Cullen - the brooding vampire who for an era made people believe that pale skin, messy hair and a warning to stay away could somehow be the height of romance.
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Jade Edwards-Lowe is a Video Editor at LBC.
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