Some roles are simply too big or too tied to a specific moment in people’s lives to ever disappear completely, writes Jade Edwards-Lowe.

A suit and martini can only go so far Robert Pattinson will always be Edward Cullen. Picture: Alamy

By Jade Edwards-Lowe

You can give Robert Pattinson a licence to kill, an Aston Martin and the finest Savile Row tailoring, but for an entire generation, he will always take the shape of a teenage vampire.

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And honestly? I don’t think there is anything he can do about it. I say that as someone who genuinely loved the Twilight books and films growing up. They were a huge part of my teenage years, and Pattinson’s Edward is the first love interest I remember seeing on screen after I had already read the book. That matters, I think. I had imagined Edward before I saw him. Then Pattinson appeared all bronze hair, golden eyes and tortured expressions and suddenly Edward Cullen felt real. He was not just a character on a page anymore; he was the character. For me, Pattinson did not simply play Edward. He became the version we all carried around in our heads. Perhaps that is why the character has stuck with me so strongly. And I feel as though I am not alone.

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner starred in the Twilight films . Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

If you grew up in the late 2000s or early 2010s, Twilight was impossible to escape. It was not simply a film franchise; it was a full-blown cultural obsession. We read the books, watched the films, picked sides in the Team Edward versus Team Jacob debate and spent far too much time analysing the romantic lives of fictional characters taking the shape of vampires and werewolves. And I will say it: Team Edward had a grip on us - and in turn Pattinson. There were posters on bedroom walls, fan accounts, Tumblr edits, Pinterest boards and even questionable confessions about wanting a romance like Bella and Edward’s. For a while, it felt as though everybody was either firmly Team Edward or loudly pretending they were above it all. That is why, as a film lover, I appreciate Pattinson’s career since Twilight so much. He could easily have stayed in the safe, heart-throb lane. Instead, he has spent years making strange, challenging and often brilliant choices. From the frantic intensity of Good Time to the bizarre brilliance of The Lighthouse, and then taking on Batman, Pattinson has proved that he is far more than the teenage vampire who had millions of us swooning as teens.

Robert Pattinson starred as Edward Cullen. Picture: Bruce Glikas/Getty