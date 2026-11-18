Robert Pattinson has been announced as the new James Bond, and while everyone else is busy arguing about whether he’s the right man for the job, I’ve got a much more important question.

What’s going to happen to his watch? For more than 30 years, James Bond has worn an Omega Seamaster.

It’s become almost as recognisable as his Aston Martin, Walther PPK and frankly questionable ability to maintain a long-term relationship.

And for good reason. The Seamaster is exactly the sort of watch Bond should wear.

It’s big, chunky, waterproof and built to take a beating. It’s the sort of watch you can wear while getting into a fight, jumping off a boat or crawling through a ventilation shaft, before putting on a dinner jacket and enjoying a Ferrero Rocher with an ambassador, then heading off to kill someone.

It’s a fairly demanding job description, but that’s exactly why his watch matters. The problem is that Pattinson has recently signed a deal with Jaeger-LeCoultre, a luxury Swiss watchmaker that produces some very beautiful and very expensive watches.

Now, I have nothing against them. I actually rather like their Reverso Classic, which is the sort of watch I’d happily wear to a nice dinner if someone else were paying for it.

But it’s hardly what I’d choose if I thought there was a reasonable chance of being thrown through a window before dessert.

Bond cannot end up wearing some tiny, shiny, delicate little watch that looks wonderful at a champagne reception but might struggle with a particularly aggressive handshake. He needs something substantial. Something that can take a knock, survive a swim and still look perfectly respectable with a suit.

And, importantly, something you can actually read in the dark. I know this sounds small when we’re talking about a man who regularly saves the world, but Bond’s watch has always been part of what makes the character believable.

At least as believable as a British civil servant who seems to have an unlimited travel budget, an Aston Martin, a licence to kill and very little health and safety paperwork.

His clothes, his car and his watch should all look good, but they should also be practical. He’s not supposed to be a bloke who spends his weekends wandering around expensive shops looking for something to match his cufflinks.

He’s supposed to be a professional who occasionally has to do something extremely unpleasant for his country and his watch should reflect that.

And before anyone points out that Bond has worn different brands over the years, I know. Sean Connery wore a Rolex, and various other watches have appeared on screen.

But the Omega has been a constant since Pierce Brosnan took over in 1995. It’s become part of the character. The face changes, but the watch remains the same.

It’s a proper watch for someone who does a proper job. Albeit a job with rather more international travel, gunfire and beautiful women than most of us experience in the average working week.

Which brings me to another vital point, can we please stop putting ridiculous gadgets in Bond’s watches?

I know Q Branch has a long history of turning perfectly ordinary objects into increasingly elaborate killing machines, but does Bond really need a watch that fires lasers, sets off explosives or contains enough gadgetry to bring down a small government?

Surely the man has enough to worry about without remembering which button blows up a building and which one tells him it’s half past three.

Just give him a watch that tells the time, survives a beating and doesn’t stop working the moment he falls into the sea, there’s something reassuring about that sort of simplicity.

You don’t need to be a watch enthusiast to understand why. Most of us want things that work, last and can be relied upon when needed. Whether that’s a decent pair of boots, a good coat or a watch that you don’t have to take off every time you do something more strenuous than answer an email.

Pattinson might turn out to be an excellent 007. He’s certainly got the acting ability, and I’m interested to see what he brings to a character that’s been around for more than 60 years.

But whoever is responsible for dressing him needs to remember one very important thing. James Bond isn’t a fashion model. He’s a man who might have to kill someone before lunch and attend a black-tie dinner by eight. He needs a watch that can do both.

And for God’s sake, make sure the bloody thing glows in the dark.

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EJ Ward is LBC's Investigations Editor and covers intelligence, defence and security topics.

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