In an extraordinary and rare retrial, a man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 29-and-a-half years for murdering his wife – following remarkable new testimony from his own child.

Robert Rhodes was found guilty of fatally stabbing Dawn Rhodes in the neck in their home in Surrey back in 2016. He planned the crime and manipulated their child, who was under the age of 10, into helping him, then spun a web of lies to pretend he had only inflicted the fatal wound to his wife in self-defence. Rhodes was cleared of murder at an Old Bailey trial in 2017, but he was back in the dock in 2025 after his child went to police to reveal what had really happened. Read more: Man arrested at Heathrow Airport while trying to flee UK after fatal hit and run convicted of murder

Jurors heard about Rhodes’ plot to “get rid of mummy”, as well as the effort he made to keep the truth concealed. Rhodes refused to attend his sentencing on Friday. “He maintains his innocence in these matters and has refused to attend,” defence barrister Nina Grahame KC told the court. The child of Robert and Dawn Rhodes delivered a victim impact statement during the court hearing, setting out how they had been “gaslighted” by Rhodes whose actions had “ruined my life” As well as the murder conviction, Rhodes was also found guilty in December last year of two counts of perjury for false evidence at his Old Bailey trial and in the family courts in 2018, perverting the course of justice, and child cruelty. The murder happened on June 2 2016 when the couple’s marriage had hit the rocks and Rhodes had filed for divorce. Police received a 999 call from the child – who cannot be named for legal reasons – at 7.34pm during which Rhodes said his wife had attacked him and their child with a knife. Dawn Rhodes was found lying on the kitchen floor at their home in Redhill, Surrey, with her throat cut, and her husband began to mount his bogus defence. He claimed to officers that his wife had hit him twice on the back of the head, and later in his first trial he described her coming at him after “flipping like a Hulk”. To back up his claims, Rhodes had stabbed himself and inflicted a cut on the child’s arm – wounds he blamed on his wife. Rhodes thought he had got away with murder when he was acquitted by a jury in 2017. But his plan started to unravel when the child spoke to a therapist about being manipulated, and then went to police to reveal the truth. At Friday’s sentencing hearing, the child told the judge they have been left with lifelong mental health struggles and a scar on their arm inflicted by their own father.

