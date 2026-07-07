Evil husband who murdered wife after coaxing their own child into plot has jail term increased
Robert Rhodes, 53, cut his wife Dawn’s throat in their family home in Redhill, Surrey having plotted the murder for months and involved their child – who was under the age of 10 – in the fatal attack.
A man who murdered his wife after manipulating their child into helping him carry out the attack has had the minimum term of his life sentence increased from 29 and a half years to 33 and a half years after the Court of Appeal ruled it was “unduly lenient”.
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Robert Rhodes, 53, cut his wife Dawn’s throat in their family home in Redhill, Surrey, in 2016, having plotted the murder for months and involved their child – who was under the age of 10 – in the fatal attack.
After killing his wife, Rhodes stabbed himself and slashed his child’s arm, as part of a plan to claim that he acted in self-defence.
A jury at a trial at the Old Bailey believed his false story and acquitted him in 2017, but in 2021 his traumatised child told a therapist and then the police the truth.
Read More: Man jailed for life for murdering his wife in double jeopardy case after child gave new evidence
Read More: Husband who murdered wife then 'manipulated' their child to cover for him is convicted in 'double jeopardy' case
Rhodes was found guilty at a second trial at Inner London Crown Court in December of murder, two counts of perjury for false evidence at his Old Bailey trial and in the family courts in 2018, perverting the course of justice, and child cruelty.
Solicitor General Ellie Reeves referred his sentence to the Court of Appeal as “unduly lenient”, and lawyers told a hearing on Tuesday that the murder sentence alone should have had a starting point of 30 years before the other offences were taken into account.
Lawyers for Rhodes, who attended via a video link from HMP Wayland in Norfolk, said that the sentence should remain “as is”.
In a ruling, Lady Justice May, sitting with Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb and Judge Nigel Lickley KC, agreed that the sentence was unduly lenient and said that the murder was “truly appalling”, adding: “We find it hard to conceive of a more heinous plot.”
The senior judge added that the cover-up involving the child was a “particularly abhorrent aspect of this case” involving “callous, selfish manipulation and abuse”, which was “not sufficiently reflected” in the sentencing remarks of the trial judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen.