Robert Rhodes, 53, cut his wife Dawn’s throat in their family home in Redhill, Surrey having plotted the murder for months and involved their child – who was under the age of 10 – in the fatal attack.

Robert Rhodes stabbed to death his wife while chillingly manipulating their young child in a plot to try to get away with murder. Picture: PA

By StephenRigley

A man who murdered his wife after manipulating their child into helping him carry out the attack has had the minimum term of his life sentence increased from 29 and a half years to 33 and a half years after the Court of Appeal ruled it was “unduly lenient”.

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Robert Rhodes, 53, cut his wife Dawn’s throat in their family home in Redhill, Surrey, in 2016, having plotted the murder for months and involved their child – who was under the age of 10 – in the fatal attack. After killing his wife, Rhodes stabbed himself and slashed his child’s arm, as part of a plan to claim that he acted in self-defence. A jury at a trial at the Old Bailey believed his false story and acquitted him in 2017, but in 2021 his traumatised child told a therapist and then the police the truth.

Robert murdered Dawn Rhodes in their home. Picture: PA