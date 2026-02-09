'I'm going to miss GTA' Murderer who confessed to killing ex-partner cries over missing new video game release
This is the moment a "merciless" killer remembered he'll miss the new Grand Theft Auto as he's charged for murdering his ex-partner.
Last week, Robert Richens, 35, from Oxford, was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 16 years and one month after pleading guilty to the murder of Rachael Vaughan.
In May last year, Richens called Thames Valley Police from his home and confessed to the killing.
Officers attended the scene and attempted to help the 40-year-old but Rachael was declared dead at the scene.
Richens was arrested the same day and charged the one after.
As officers charged Richens, bodycam footage captures the moment he sobs saying "I'm going to miss GTA and that."
An officer asks him: "Which GTA, what are you talking about Robert?" to which he replies "Six".
The officer then says "You've got ages for that" to which Richens admits "I'm going to get life".
Later on in the video, he laments the fact he "could have gone on the run".
'Heartless'
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart May, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “My thoughts remain with Rachael Vaughan’s family and with everyone who loved her as they continue to face what is an unimaginable loss.
“Rachael was taken from them in the very place she should have felt safest — her own home.
“Robert Richens’ actions were heartless. He left Rachael alone in her house, made no attempt to help her or seek medical attention and he only contacted police when he had nowhere else to turn.
“Today’s sentence means that Richens will now face the consequences of his merciless actions.”