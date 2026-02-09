By Flaminia Luck

This is the moment a "merciless" killer remembered he'll miss the new Grand Theft Auto as he's charged for murdering his ex-partner.

Last week, Robert Richens, 35, from Oxford, was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 16 years and one month after pleading guilty to the murder of Rachael Vaughan. In May last year, Richens called Thames Valley Police from his home and confessed to the killing. Officers attended the scene and attempted to help the 40-year-old but Rachael was declared dead at the scene. Richens was arrested the same day and charged the one after.

Robert Richens sobbed over the fact he'll miss the new Grand Theft Auto. Picture: Thames Valley Police

As officers charged Richens, bodycam footage captures the moment he sobs saying "I'm going to miss GTA and that." An officer asks him: "Which GTA, what are you talking about Robert?" to which he replies "Six". The officer then says "You've got ages for that" to which Richens admits "I'm going to get life". Later on in the video, he laments the fact he "could have gone on the run".

Robert Richens was jailed for the murder of Rachael Vaughan. Picture: Thames Valley Police